BD Brand Forum distributes Commward 2021 Awards

The 10th edition of one of the most prestigious advertising accolades in Bangladesh- Commward: Excellence in Creative Communication honoured creative campaigns through a virtual award gala on Saturday, August 28. A flagship initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum, Commward was presented in association with The Daily Star and in collaboration with Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The award ceremony was attended by more than 1000+ communication and marketing enthusiasts. The awards were given across 26 categories, in four ranks -Bronze, Silver, Gold & Grand Prix.

This year, a staggering number of more than 1100+ nominations were submitted for the award. The campaigns launched and run during the period of May 01, 2019 to May 31, 2021 were eligible for nomination in Commward 2021.

Among these 573 nominations got shortlisted and 226 nominations were selected as the ultimate winners after rigorous judging by 158 jurors who were split in 10 shortlisting jury panels and 10 grand jury panels. The winning campaigns were further scrutinized by 4 jury presidents to ensure the proper ranks.

After intense competition, a total of 226 winners emerged victorious. The 10th edition of COMMWARD had 3 Grand Prix winners, 26 Gold winners, 69 Silver winners and 128 Bronze winners.

"Never before had we experienced the need to make clear effective communication than we did during the last one year. And every phase we passed since then required effective communication for us to survive and come out of this pandemic," said Ms. Nazia Andaleeb Preema, Visual Artist, Director, Bangladesh Brand Forum & Founder Bangladesh Creative Forum at the award gala.

Ferdous Hasan Neville, Managing Director, Asiatic MCL; Sarah Ali, Managing Director, FCB Bitopi; Syed Gousul Alam Shaon, Managing Partner and Country Head of Grey Group Bangladesh and Morshed Alam, Managing Director, Group M Bangladesh were this year's COMMWARD's stellar Jury Presidents.

10th COMMWARD was also preceded by the 10th Communication Summit under the theme "Metamorphosis of Creativity".

10th Communication Summit was supported by Alesha Holdings Ltd. This year's summit was attended by more than 500 professionals. The summit consisted of 3 Keynote Sessions, 6 Panel Discussions, 3 Insight Sessions and 1 Case Study presentation with speakers joining in from different regions of the world to share strategies and experiences that helped them thrive in the constantly changing communications frontier. Alongside, there were renowned local industry experts who discussed a myriad of topics. The keynote speakers for this year's summit were: Dagmara Szulce, Managing Director, IAA Global; Marie Claire Maalouf, Executive Creative Director, Impact BBDO, United Arab Emirates; Kinga Incze, Founder, Whitereport & Mediaspace.global.

Commward is an initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum, the initiative was organized in association with The Daily Star and in collaboration with Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Bangladesh Creative Forum, Roaring Lions and International Advertising Association Bangladesh were the Strategic Partners; Knowledge Partner - Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB); Technology Partner - Aamra Technologies Ltd.; Online Media Partner - Channel i Online and PR Partner-Backpage PR.








