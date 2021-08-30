‘Besides exports, viable local market to be crucial in post-LDC era’



(Top, from left) DCCI President Rizwan Rahman, Commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, NBR Member (VAT Policy) Md. Masud Sadiq and other distinguished persons take part at DCCI organized dialogue on Saturday

They also suggested modernisation and automation of tax, VAT and duty structures, development of the supply chain ecosystem, attracting new investment, using technology, development of human resources, and ensuring low-cost financing to make local businesses more competitive.

The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) organised the dialogue on "Local Market Development: Preparedness for Post-LDC Era". Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh joined the event as the chief guest, said a press release. In his opening remarks, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said the country's exports will have to face different compliance issues, branding, IPR, International Support Measures, duty and non-duty related challenges after graduation from the least developed country (LDC) status.

"Based on our present economic situation, development of the local market is also equally important besides the export market," he told the dialogue.

As the total market scenario will be changed after graduation, he added, development of local businesses, boosting local manufacturing capacity, and increasing product quality are also very important.

FMCG, fashion wear, footwear, lifestyle and pharmaceuticals have good demand in the local market. "Therefore, in consideration with reformed duty structure, tax structure, good manufacturing environment, changed consumer behaviour pattern we can make our supply chain ecosystem more competitive." To develop an environment for the local market, innovative implementation strategies will bring changes, said the DCCI President. He also requested the Bangladesh Bank to extend the moratorium period of loan. Taking part in the discussion, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh stressed on enhancing value addition to build export competitiveness and said the government has focused on signing FTAs and PTAs but after protecting the local market and revenue collection.

Ensuring low-cost financing, ease of doing business, efficiency in port and customs, and skills development are some of the major other issues for the post-LDC period, he said.

"Besides, we have to strengthen our local industry," said the secretary, alerting the businesses that the government will not be able to give any cash incentives directly to the export sector after the country's graduation. However, he said the government would try to facilitate the private sector in another way. "The present government is more business friendly and will do all necessary reforms as per the needs of the private sector."

Md. Masud Sadiq, Member (VAT Policy) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), stressed the need for enhancing efficiency of businesses for development of the local market in the post-LDC era. He also emphasised on port efficiency, easy funding, vat system automation, infrastructure development and technology adaptation.

Dr. Md. Habibur Rahman, Executive Director (Research) at Bangladesh Bank; Sha Md. Abu Raihan Alberuni, Member (TPD) at Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC); Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group; Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon, President of National Association of Small & Cottage lndustries of Bangladesh (NASCIB); Dr. M. Abu Eusuf, Executive Director at Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID); S M Shafiuzzaman, Secretary General of Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries and Abul Bashar Howlader, Additional Managing Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries also spoke at the event. DCCI Vice President Monowar Hossain gave a vote of thanks



















