Pak ports’ cargo handling posts double-digit growth in FY21

KARACHI, Aug 29: Cargo handling activities at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) recorded an impressive growth of 25 per cent and 13.72pc in FY21 owing to 18pc and 26pc rise in the country's exports and imports, respectively.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), exports in FY21 soared to $25.3 billion from $22bn in FY20 while imports stood at $56bn as against $44.5bn in FY20, thus keeping goods movement at twin ports alive amid issues like lockdown, port congestion, higher freight charges, etc all over the world.

A senior maritime official said despite Covid-related challenges, Pakistan's trade remained progressive on the back of their achievement with an initiative of imposing smart lockdowns and keeping logistics moving.

On the other hand, all Pakistani ports ensured business continuity and alleviate the pandemic impact on the maritime sector. However, the downside was the traditional ports facing congestion and efficiency issues in delivery service to the end-users and increase cost to shipping lines, whereas Hutchison Ports Pakistan (HPP), the only deep water container port, remained productive with its cutting-edge technology and modern infrastructure.

Smart lockdowns help boost country's external trade

This has helped other terminals and trade in reducing congestion impact by handling the extra vessel calls at HPP.

He said soaring freights were related more to logistics imbalance due to container shortages, skip port calls by the shipping lines, reduction of vessel capacity and partial closure of major ports around the world. This has ultimately increased trade due to increase in exports from Pakistan on the back of importing raw material, machinery items etc to meet the demand.

He said till 3QFY21 the country was also affected by lockdowns, but port cargo handling picked up momentum from the fourth quarter after local situation improved and exports to the US, EU and China had recorded significant increases, he added.

Since then, he said, Pakistan has started receiving substantial orders of textile and other value-added items, whereas other regional countries notably India, Bangladesh, Thailand and Sri Lanka were endeavouring to curb Covid infection rate by strict lock downs.

A KPT official said the total cargo handling grew substantially to 52.279 million tonnes in FY21 from 41.840m tonnes in FY20. -Dawn





