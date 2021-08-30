Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tesla now aims to sell electricity directly to consumers in US

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Tesla now aims to sell electricity directly to consumers in US

Tesla now aims to sell electricity directly to consumers in US

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 29: In an application filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, the EV maker has requested to become a "retail electric provider" under its subsidiary Tesla Energy Ventures
After electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels and energy storage systems, Elon Musk-run Tesla is now planning to sell electricity directly to consumers in the US.
In an application filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, the EV maker has requested to become a "retail electric provider" (REP) under its subsidiary Tesla Energy Ventures, reports Energy Choice Matters.
"The applicant will rely on the Tesla mobile application and the Tesla website to execute on its customer acquisition strategy. Specifically, the applicant will target its existing customers that own Tesla products and market the retail offer to customers through the mobile application and Tesla website," the company said in the application.
"In addition to the Tesla mobile application and Tesla website, the applicant's existing 'Tesla Energy Customer Support' organisation will be trained to provide support and guidance to customers in customer acquisition efforts," it added.
Ana Stewart is listed as President of Tesla Energy Ventures. She has been with Tesla since 2017 as the director of regulatory credit trading and had earlier worked at the Tesla-acquired SolarCity.
Tesla currently offers a retail electric plan in Australia and the UK, focused on integrating home energy storage.
Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Tesla is going to supply its full energy ecosystem with solar, batteries and EV chargers, to new homes in a new luxury community being built in Florida.
According to the auto-tech website Electrek, the automaker recently started to provide its full energy ecosystem with solar panels, Powerwall home battery packs and electric vehicle chargers to third-party installers to offer the "full Tesla Energy ecosystem".
The other trend is that Tesla started making more deals with new home builders to install their energy products directly in new projects instead of retrofitting them on existing homes.    -IANS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
NRBC Bank opens 2 branches in Kushtia, Sylhet districts
Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties
60pc markets, shopping malls in Ctg registered for VAT
Hero revs up its premium motorcycle portfolio in BD
StanChart Saadiq wins accolades at Islamic Finance Awards 2021
29pc of businesses paid bribes to get C-19 support: Survey
Bata Shoe returned to profiting tracks in Q2 ‘21


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft