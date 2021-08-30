Video
‘Fish to be BD’s 2nd major source of foreign-exchange earner’

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said, fish will be the country's second major source of foreign exchange earnings. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is developing the country's fisheries sector.
He said the country will reach a unique place in the world in terms of export of fisheries resources. "We are working towards that goal," he said.  
The minister made the observation at a press briefing on the occasion of National Fisheries Week-2021 at the conference room of the Fisheries Department at Matsya Bhaban in the capital on Saturday.
Rezaul said fisheries sector is creating a golden chapter in the country's development. This year's Fisheries Week is going to be celebrated with the highest priority to the fisheries sector, he added.
It is playing an unimaginable role in the country's national economy, he said, adding that due to adoption of appropriate measures in the fisheries sector, the native species of fish, marine fish and unconventional fish resources are expanding. There is enough fish supply in the market, he said adding that it is meeting the nutritional needs of the people and as a result the immunity system of the people is also increasing.
People's average life expectancy is increasing while maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate have come down, the minister added.
The minister said in the fiscal 2019-20, the total fish production was 85 lakh 3 thousand metric tons. Bangladesh's success in fish production has been recognized in the international arena to rank 3rd in the world in fish catching in inland open water, 5th in fish production in closed reservoirs, 1st in hilsa production and 4th in tilapia production.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 2020 said the growth rate of global aquaculture has slowed, but over the past decade, it increased 9.1 percent, the second largest in the world.
Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Raunak Mahmud, Additional Secretaries Shyamal Chandra Karmakar, Subol Bose Moni and Md Taufiqul Arif, Director General of the Department of Fisheries Quazi Shams Afroz were present
Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) Director General (DG) Dr Yahya Mahmud and Fisheries and Livestock's Information Office Deputy Director Md Shefaul Karim were also present, among others, on the occasion.


