‘79pc firms fail to get stimulus fund amid complexities’

Seventy-nine per cent of businesses could not avail of the government stimulus package to fight against Covid-19 fallout, according to a survey report published on Saturday.

The fifth round of nationwide firm-level survey conducted by the South Asian Network of Economic Modeling in collaboration with the Asia Foundation identified lengthy procedure, difficulty in availing services from banks, complicated application process and bribery are key to failing stimulus support. The government announced a total stimulus package of around Tk 1.24 lakh crore to help businesses to overcome financial crises caused by the pandemic.

SANEM executive director Selim Raihan presented the survey findings at a webinar on 'COVID-19 and Business Confidence in Bangladesh: Findings from the 5th round of a nationwide firm-level survey'.

The report said, 21 per cent of surveyed firms received stimulus fund in April-June 2021, which was very close to that of the previous round's 22 per cent.

The survey showed the present business status index (PBSI) score had fallen in April-June 2021 compared with that in January-March due to various types of lockdown.

The presentation showed that compared with the April-June 2020 quarter, the quarter of April-June 2021 showed improvement in five of the six key indicators but revealed that the business cost had risen.

During the fifth round of the survey, 501 firms were surveyed among which 255 were manufacturing and 246 were service-oriented firms. They were asked to express their opinions on six key issues: profitability, investment, employment, wage, business cost, and sales/exports.

Selim said the survey demonstrated contribution of foreign remittance, export status, vaccination programme, banks' credit to the private sectors, stimulus package and its disbursement factors had increased compared with the previous round.

The report showed that 21 per cent of firms which did receive stimulus help in April-June 2021, readymade garment sector stood first with 52 per cent, followed by textiles 36 per cent and leather 30 per cent.

It showed that only 9 per cent of micro and small firms had received the stimulus package during the quarter, which was the same in the last quarter, whereas 45 per cent of the large firms were able to avail the package in April-June 2021.

The survey found that on an average, business of 57 per cent firms recovered in March 2021 compared with March 2020. But the figure dropped to 35 per cent in June 2021.

'Thus, recovery has deteriorated on average and a significant variation is seen regarding this when we look at the firm sizes: micro and small enterprises have suffered the most with a drastic reduction from the previous 46.9 per cent to 28.3 per cent.'

The study found 60 per cent of the executives of firms had taken at least one dose of vaccine and the tendency to take the vaccine was more in the pharmaceuticals and financial sectors whereas 25 per cent of employees took one dose of vaccine.







