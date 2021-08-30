Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘79pc firms fail to get stimulus fund amid complexities’

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Correspondent

Seventy-nine per cent of businesses could not avail of the government stimulus package to fight against Covid-19 fallout, according to a survey report published on Saturday.
The fifth round of nationwide firm-level survey conducted by the South Asian Network of Economic Modeling in collaboration with the Asia Foundation identified lengthy procedure, difficulty in availing services from banks, complicated application process and bribery are key to failing stimulus support.  The government announced a total stimulus package of around Tk 1.24 lakh crore to help businesses to overcome financial crises caused by the pandemic.
SANEM executive director Selim Raihan presented the survey findings at a webinar on 'COVID-19 and Business Confidence in Bangladesh: Findings from the 5th round of a nationwide firm-level survey'.
The report said, 21 per cent of surveyed firms received stimulus fund in April-June 2021, which was very close to that of the previous round's 22 per cent.
The survey showed the present business status index (PBSI) score had fallen in April-June 2021 compared with that in January-March due to various types of lockdown.
The presentation showed that compared with the April-June 2020 quarter, the quarter of April-June 2021 showed improvement in five of the six key indicators but revealed that the business cost had risen.
During the fifth round of the survey, 501 firms were surveyed among which 255 were manufacturing and 246 were service-oriented firms. They were asked to express their opinions on six key issues: profitability, investment, employment, wage, business cost, and sales/exports.
Selim said the survey demonstrated contribution of foreign remittance, export status, vaccination programme, banks' credit to the private sectors, stimulus package and its disbursement factors had increased compared with the previous round.
The report showed that 21 per cent of firms which did receive stimulus help in April-June 2021, readymade garment sector stood first with 52 per cent, followed by textiles 36 per cent and leather 30 per cent.
It showed that only 9 per cent of micro and small firms had received the stimulus package during the quarter, which was the same in the last quarter, whereas 45 per cent of the large firms were able to avail the package in April-June 2021.
The survey found that on an average, business of 57 per cent firms recovered in March 2021 compared with March 2020. But the figure dropped to 35 per cent in June 2021.
'Thus, recovery has deteriorated on average and a significant variation is seen regarding this when we look at the firm sizes: micro and small enterprises have suffered the most with a drastic reduction from the previous 46.9 per cent to 28.3 per cent.'
The study found 60 per cent of the executives of firms had taken at least one dose of vaccine and the tendency to take the vaccine was more in the pharmaceuticals and financial sectors whereas 25 per cent of employees took one dose of vaccine.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
NRBC Bank opens 2 branches in Kushtia, Sylhet districts
Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties
60pc markets, shopping malls in Ctg registered for VAT
Hero revs up its premium motorcycle portfolio in BD
StanChart Saadiq wins accolades at Islamic Finance Awards 2021
29pc of businesses paid bribes to get C-19 support: Survey
Bata Shoe returned to profiting tracks in Q2 ‘21


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft