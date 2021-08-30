Video
Monday, 30 August, 2021
Business

bKash launches app to carry HSC, equivalent exam fees

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Desk

Students of HSC, Alim and equivalent examinations can pay their form fill-up fees through bKash from 'Sonali eSheba' app. This service will facilitate students and their guardians to make payment from anywhere without going to educational institutions.
This year's HSC admission process is going on through online till September 4, 2021. Payment through bKash from 'Sonali eSheba' app is very convenient. Students need to click on 'bKash' icon from the app's 'Mobile Banking' option. In next step, they need to enter bKash account number, bKash PIN and click on 'confirm' option.
To complete payment process, students have to enter verification code received through SMS. Once payment is completed, users will get a confirmation message and can download payment slip from Sonali eSheba app, says a press release.
bKash has made digital fee payment process easier eliminating the hassle of standing in long queues at bank counters or going to the educational institutions in the time of maintaining social distance and hygiene.









