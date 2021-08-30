Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD’s external debts rose by 18.96pc to $55.9b in Q1 ’21

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Shamsul Huda

BD’s external debts rose by 18.96pc to $55.9b in Q1 ’21

BD’s external debts rose by 18.96pc to $55.9b in Q1 ’21

Bangladesh's external debt is rising as both the public and private sectors are more borrowing to meet their resource requirements from foreign banks and financial institutions.
Many believe at least the government may borrow from Bangladesh Bank reserve for public sector loan which is now over $ 48 billion and mostly sitting idle.
During first quarter (as of March 31) of the current calendar year external debt rose by USD11.5 billion or 18.96 per cent in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.  Of the total debt the public sector debt is $55.9 billion in first quarter (January-March, Q1) Q1 of 2021 while it was $47.404 billion in first quarter of last year.  
On the other hand in the private sector external debt in Q1 of the current calendar year was $16.2 billion which was $13.2 billion in Q1 of 2020 including both short and long term longs. It is also growing year-on-year basis.
The overall external debt was around $ 70 billion at the end of 2020.  
Despite prolonged pandemic the external debt is on rise in both public and private sector as Bangladesh's economic activities in the pandemic period were better than many other countries, said Mirza AB Azizul Islam a former caretaker government advisor.
He said few private sectors companies borrowed in foreign currency from some external sources at cheaper rates mainly by export based companies and private sector power generating companies.
He said though in pandemic period many businesses could perform well, the power and readymade garments and few others faced some trouble.
A senior Bangladesh Bank official said public sector external debt is still in tolerable level and it will not harm the normal economic flow. The government is borrowing money from different international sources to carry on mega projects and also different development projects.
But the amount borrowed till the first quarter of the current year is less than the permissible GDP size and it is safe for the economy.
He said Bangladesh's overall external debt was $70 billion at the end of 2020 this it may also rise as both public and private sectors are speeding are spending their projects implementation and businesses development respectively.
When talking with the Daily Observer a senior functionary of Bangladesh textile Mills Association requesting anonymity said, "Many of our textile entrepreneurs are borrowing from foreign funding agencies as they are capable to repay".
He said they seek permission from Bangladesh Investment Development Authority to borrow from foreign sources and it gives permission after assessing the party's ability to repay.
The government's finance division also monitors the limit that it is not going beyond tolerable level for repayment.
On the other hand he said, "Despite huge reserve with our central bank the public sector still borrow from international sources. Recently the government has started borrowing from Bangladesh Bank reserves. It borrowed for Payra Sea Port through a third party source.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
NRBC Bank opens 2 branches in Kushtia, Sylhet districts
Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties
60pc markets, shopping malls in Ctg registered for VAT
Hero revs up its premium motorcycle portfolio in BD
StanChart Saadiq wins accolades at Islamic Finance Awards 2021
29pc of businesses paid bribes to get C-19 support: Survey
Bata Shoe returned to profiting tracks in Q2 ‘21


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft