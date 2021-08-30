

BD’s external debts rose by 18.96pc to $55.9b in Q1 ’21

Many believe at least the government may borrow from Bangladesh Bank reserve for public sector loan which is now over $ 48 billion and mostly sitting idle.

During first quarter (as of March 31) of the current calendar year external debt rose by USD11.5 billion or 18.96 per cent in comparison with the corresponding period of last year. Of the total debt the public sector debt is $55.9 billion in first quarter (January-March, Q1) Q1 of 2021 while it was $47.404 billion in first quarter of last year.

On the other hand in the private sector external debt in Q1 of the current calendar year was $16.2 billion which was $13.2 billion in Q1 of 2020 including both short and long term longs. It is also growing year-on-year basis.

The overall external debt was around $ 70 billion at the end of 2020.

Despite prolonged pandemic the external debt is on rise in both public and private sector as Bangladesh's economic activities in the pandemic period were better than many other countries, said Mirza AB Azizul Islam a former caretaker government advisor.

He said few private sectors companies borrowed in foreign currency from some external sources at cheaper rates mainly by export based companies and private sector power generating companies.

He said though in pandemic period many businesses could perform well, the power and readymade garments and few others faced some trouble.

A senior Bangladesh Bank official said public sector external debt is still in tolerable level and it will not harm the normal economic flow. The government is borrowing money from different international sources to carry on mega projects and also different development projects.

But the amount borrowed till the first quarter of the current year is less than the permissible GDP size and it is safe for the economy.

He said Bangladesh's overall external debt was $70 billion at the end of 2020 this it may also rise as both public and private sectors are speeding are spending their projects implementation and businesses development respectively.

When talking with the Daily Observer a senior functionary of Bangladesh textile Mills Association requesting anonymity said, "Many of our textile entrepreneurs are borrowing from foreign funding agencies as they are capable to repay".

He said they seek permission from Bangladesh Investment Development Authority to borrow from foreign sources and it gives permission after assessing the party's ability to repay.

The government's finance division also monitors the limit that it is not going beyond tolerable level for repayment.

On the other hand he said, "Despite huge reserve with our central bank the public sector still borrow from international sources. Recently the government has started borrowing from Bangladesh Bank reserves. It borrowed for Payra Sea Port through a third party source.





