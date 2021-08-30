Video
Monday, 30 August, 2021
Sports

Osaka defends US Open crown with Barty leading top rivals

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

NEW YORK, AUG 29: Defending champion Naomi Osaka seeks her third US Open title in four tries as the year's final Grand Slam begins Monday with top-ranked Wimbledon winner Ashleigh Barty leading a host of rivals.
What's uncertain is whether New York will see Osaka rediscover the dominant form that saw her win the past two Grand Slam events she played to the finish.
The 23-year-old Japanese star lit the flame in the Olympic cauldron at the Tokyo Games, but has played only two matches since Japan ahead of the Open.
"I know I haven't played that many matches. I know that I haven't even gotten to a quarter-final," Osaka said.
"Actually I feel pretty happy with how I'm playing... I feel pretty confident with where I am right now. Of course I'm not declaring that I'll do amazing here. I'm the one-match-at-a-time like person.
"Hopefully it will work out in the end."
Osaka pulled out of the French Open after being fined for not talking to reporters after her first match, saying it hurt her mental health. She then skipped Wimbledon but spoke with the media after matches in her US Open tuneup at Cincinnati.    -AFP



