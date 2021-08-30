Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Carvajal strike sees Real edge Betis to go top

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Eder Militao (L) and Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro vie with Real Betis' Spanish forward Borja Iglesias (C) during the Spanish League football match between Real Betis and Real Madrid CF at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville on August 28, 2021. photo: AFP

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Eder Militao (L) and Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro vie with Real Betis' Spanish forward Borja Iglesias (C) during the Spanish League football match between Real Betis and Real Madrid CF at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville on August 28, 2021. photo: AFP

MADRID, AUG 29: Dani Carvajal's second-half goal gave Real Madrid a 1-0 win at Real Betis on Saturday as Carlo Ancelotti's men moved top of the early La Liga table.
Madrid now have seven points from their opening three games after a bright start to the season, while the reported potential signing of Kylian Mbappe could give them another boost before the end of the transfer window on Tuesday.
"It's a matter for the club, they're working on this," Ancelotti said of Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe, for whom Madrid have already had a 160-million-euro bid rejected.
Italian Ancelotti, who returned to the club after the resignation of Zinedine Zidane, has seen some of his tougher decisions pay off so far, with Gareth Bale and Isco impressing after being brought back into the fold.
Los Blancos will not play their first home match of the season until September 11 due to the ongoing renovation of the Santiago Bernabeu.
But they still lead the way in La Liga ahead of Sevilla and Valencia on goals scored.
"There are many things that we have to improve, but the balance is positive," said Ancelotti.
"We have had an odd pre-season, many players arrived late. I am quite satisfied but yes, we have to improve."
Betis remain winless after opening the season with two draws following a feisty encounter at the Benito Villamarin which saw the hosts have five players and veteran coach Manuel Pellegrini booked.
Both teams looked dangerous early on, with Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva making a good save from Madrid defender Eder Militao in the seventh minute.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Osaka defends US Open crown with Barty leading top rivals
Carvajal strike sees Real edge Betis to go top
Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut
Afghan Paralympians in tears while Brits light up Super Sunday
Dismal Juve slump to shock Empoli defeat after Ronaldo exit
Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea
Lewandowski hits hat-trick to pass 300 goals for Bayern
No game for old men


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft