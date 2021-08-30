Carvajal strike sees Real edge Betis to go top



Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Eder Militao (L) and Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro vie with Real Betis' Spanish forward Borja Iglesias (C) during the Spanish League football match between Real Betis and Real Madrid CF at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville on August 28, 2021. photo: AFP

MADRID, AUG 29: Dani Carvajal's second-half goal gave Real Madrid a 1-0 win at Real Betis on Saturday as Carlo Ancelotti's men moved top of the early La Liga table.Madrid now have seven points from their opening three games after a bright start to the season, while the reported potential signing of Kylian Mbappe could give them another boost before the end of the transfer window on Tuesday."It's a matter for the club, they're working on this," Ancelotti said of Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe, for whom Madrid have already had a 160-million-euro bid rejected.Italian Ancelotti, who returned to the club after the resignation of Zinedine Zidane, has seen some of his tougher decisions pay off so far, with Gareth Bale and Isco impressing after being brought back into the fold.Los Blancos will not play their first home match of the season until September 11 due to the ongoing renovation of the Santiago Bernabeu.But they still lead the way in La Liga ahead of Sevilla and Valencia on goals scored."There are many things that we have to improve, but the balance is positive," said Ancelotti."We have had an odd pre-season, many players arrived late. I am quite satisfied but yes, we have to improve."Betis remain winless after opening the season with two draws following a feisty encounter at the Benito Villamarin which saw the hosts have five players and veteran coach Manuel Pellegrini booked.Both teams looked dangerous early on, with Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva making a good save from Madrid defender Eder Militao in the seventh minute. -AFP