Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut

PARIS, AUG 29: Lionel Messi was named in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for the first time on Sunday morning suggesting the breathless wait for his Ligue 1 debut could end at Reims.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino had indicated on Saturday that all three of PSG's golden trio would be in his squad for the first time.

On Sunday he made that official, naming Neymar, who also has yet to play this season, and Kylian Mbappe in his squad for the trip to Reims for the evening match.

With two days left in the transfer window, this could be the only time the three stars play as team-mates.

While Messi, who joined PSG on August 10, is poised to say hello to French football, Mbappe could be bidding it adieu. The World Cup winner's future is still uncertain after Real Madrid reportedly made a bid to buy him. The rumoured fee would be the biggest paid for a player by any club other than PSG. -AFP







