

Lewandowski hits hat-trick to pass 300 goals for Bayern

Bayern took an early lead through Thomas Mueller before Lewandowski struck either side of a Jamal Musiala goal.

Having scored a record 41 Bundesliga goals last season, Lewandowski has already netted five times in three league matches this term.

Lewandowski could have finished with four, having stepped over the ball to allow Mueller to score the early opener.

"Sometimes the first goal is the most important, it was right to leave the ball for Thomas - I knew he was there," said Lewandowski, who has scored three goals or more in 15 Bundesliga games in his career.

"We had the game under control and everything planned came off.

"I'm always hungry, I feel really good and I am always looking to reach the next level, always ready to improve."

Mueller said Lewandowski is playing at "another level".

Lewandowski doubled the lead after Mueller's opener by heading into the net at the second attempt having first hit the cross bar as Bayern outclassed Hertha.

He has scored in 16 consecutive games for Bayern in all competitions, one more than club late legend Gerd Mueller, who scored in 15 consecutive games in 1969/70.

Hertha's fortunes did not improve when their goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow landed on Berlin captain Dedryck Boyata after clearing a corner and the pair banged heads.

Bayern's third came just after the break when Mueller won possession and Musiala, 18, beat two defenders to fire inside the far post. -AFP









