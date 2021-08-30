No game for old men

TOKYO, AUG 29: Boccia sounds remarkably simple. Throw one or more of six coloured balls closer to a white target ball, or jack, than your opponent.

Simple? Think again. This sport is a combination of chess, snooker and bowls where strategy, precision, steely nerves -- and a little luck -- all come into play.

One of two Paralympic Sports at Tokyo 2020 that has no Olympic equivalent, it shares similarities with the French game of boules or the Italian equivalent, bocce.

The game traces its roots back to Ancient Greece and Egypt and is thought to be one of the oldest sports played by humans.

But this is no game played by old men on dusty Italian or French town squares, this is gripping -- and addictive to watch.

Designed so athletes with cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy or any kind of neurological impairment that impacts motor function can take part, boccia has been part of the Paralympics since 1984.

Players in wheelchairs use throws from hands, feet or helped by assistive devices such as ramps and pointers, to deliver the leather balls which are filled with plastic granules so they do not bounce and are easy to grip.

Whichever method is employed, angles, trajectory, speed and a calculating brain are crucial to prevail on an indoor playing field roughly the size of a badminton court. -AFP







