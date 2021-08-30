Video
Rakib wins Outstanding Young Leader of Asia Award

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Sports Reporter

Bangladeshi youth leader Rakib Al Hasan has won the 'Outstanding Young Leader of Asia Award 2021' from the Asian Youth Council for his contribution in various sectors including rights for children and women, education, health, democracy and peace internationally.
Rakib who is a final-year medical student of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Dhaka is also known as a writer and activist. He had an influential role in the Kurdistan Youth Movement, the formation of public opinion by world Muslim leaders in the Armenia-Azerbaijan war and in gathering moral support for the withdrawal of US troops from war-torn Afghanistan and ethnic recognition of Bengalis living in Pakistan.
This is not the first time, this young Bangladeshi made the country proud. He received the Global Youth Leadership Award in 2019.
Rakib along with nine talented young people from different parts of the world were named for the award by the Asian Youth Council (AYC), a distinguished youth organisation in Asia. The names were announced on the occasion of the International Youth Day on the 12th of August. AYC is organising this award programme for the first time intending to honour the promising young leaders in the continent.
The winners will receive certificates, crests, and medals at the council's forthcoming conference shortly after the pandemic crisis becomes tolerable.


