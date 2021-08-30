Gerrard-less Rangers strike first blood against new-look Celtic

GLASGOW, AUG 29: Rangers survived the absence of manager Steven Gerrard and several players due to a coronavirus outbreak to beat Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox in the first Old Firm derby of the season on Sunday.

Swedish defender Filip Helander scored the only goal of a tight contest to condemn Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou to defeat in the Australian's first taste of the Glasgow derby.

Celtic were left to rue a huge missed opportunity by Odsonne Edouard in the first-half and Rangers took control after the break and got their deserved goal when Helander powered home Borna Barisic's corner 24 minutes from time.

A difficult week for Rangers ended on a high despite the absence of their manager, both first-choice goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin plus captain James Tavernier, Scott Wright and Calvin Bassey. -AFP





