Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:40 AM
Home Sports

Gerrard-less Rangers strike first blood against new-look Celtic

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

GLASGOW, AUG 29: Rangers survived the absence of manager Steven Gerrard and several players due to a coronavirus outbreak to beat Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox in the first Old Firm derby of the season on Sunday.
Swedish defender Filip Helander scored the only goal of a tight contest to condemn Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou to defeat in the Australian's first taste of the Glasgow derby.
Celtic were left to rue a huge missed opportunity by Odsonne Edouard in the first-half and Rangers took control after the break and got their deserved goal when Helander powered home Borna Barisic's corner 24 minutes from time.
A difficult week for Rangers ended on a high despite the absence of their manager, both first-choice goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin plus captain James Tavernier, Scott Wright and Calvin Bassey.    -AFP


