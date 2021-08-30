Rafi, Lisa champion of DRU Indoor Games Carrom

Rafik Arif of Somoyer Alo and Maksuda Lisa of Voice of Asia became champion of men's and women's Carrom singles, correspondingly in the Walton-DRU Indoor Games 2021 on Sunday.

Earlier, the Walton-DRU Indoor Games 2021, with financial backing from Walton Group, began on the 22nd of August at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU). A total of 22 events including 14 events for men and eight events for women members, two for children and one for the wives of the members are being played this year.





