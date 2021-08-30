Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ajaz confident of adapting to local conditions well

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Ajaz confident of adapting to local conditions well

Ajaz confident of adapting to local conditions well

Ahead of the five-match T20I series New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Sunday said they are confident of adapting to the conditions of Bangladesh.
The series will take off on September 1 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh are yet to win a match against the Blackcaps even though they played 10 T20Is.  
"It's a different condition from what we get at home. It's bringing different sorts of challenges as well," Ajaz said through a video message sent to the media on Sunday.
"It was a great net session today. We have got an idea about what we would get next. We didn't have much expectation from the net session. We just wanted to have an idea, and prepare ourselves according to that," Ajaz added.
In their last tour to Bangladesh, New Zealand had won only one match- a T20I. They were battered by the Bangladeshi spin attack. Ajaz said as a spinner, he is also excited to get the chance to play in Bangladesh.
"A friendly condition always excites every bowler. But we have a good batting line-up who plays spin well. We now are playing in their condition. They beat some big teams here. So we are not taking them lightly. We have to make sure that we play our best cricket. And at the same time who have to hone our skillset well so that we can perform well on the match days," Ajaz said.
"We, the spinners, have discussed ourselves about the wickets here and how we should step up. We have been talking to Thilan Samaraweera (batting consultant of New Zealand) as well. He is experienced, he knows the sub-continent better than us. We are trying to know from him how they would bat. We have to understand these and play accordingly against them," he added.
This series could be a great chance for the New Zealand team to prepare themselves ahead of the T20 World Cup taking place later this year in Oman and UAE. But they did not include any player in this series from their World Cup squad. Still, Ajaz believes a good show in this series could earn him more chances in future in white-ball cricket campaigns.
"I'm so excited to be able to play (white-ball cricket). It's a great opportunity for me to play white-ball cricket, and we have so many matches to play in this format. Keeping that in mind, I'm eager to grab the chance. I'm not taking too much pressure that I have to do something crazy. I would love to stick to my basic skills and do what I can do better," he said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Osaka defends US Open crown with Barty leading top rivals
Carvajal strike sees Real edge Betis to go top
Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut
Afghan Paralympians in tears while Brits light up Super Sunday
Dismal Juve slump to shock Empoli defeat after Ronaldo exit
Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea
Lewandowski hits hat-trick to pass 300 goals for Bayern
No game for old men


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft