Arambagh faces double demotion for live bating, spot-fixing

The disciplinary committee of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), on the 26th of August, decided about the incidents. However, the governing body of local football divulged the matter through a press release and briefing session to the media on Sunday.

Following correspondence from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding the matter, BFF disciplinary committee conducted a thorough analysis and found the club, several officials, members of the coaching staff and more than 10 booters guilty of the crimes including online bating, spot-fixing and match manipulation.

Apart from the demotion, the club is also fined Taka 500,000.

The former president and sponsor of the club Minhajul Islam Minhaj, former team manager Gowher Jahangir, Indian trainer Maidul Islam and assistant manager Arif Hossain were banned for life from any football activities.

Indian Psychotherapist Sanjay Bose and agent Azizul Sheikh were banned for ten years.

Among the booters, former custodian Apel Mahmud was banned for five years while former custodian Abul Kashem Milon, defender Al-Amin, Rockey, Zahid Hossain, Kazi Rahad Miah, Mostafizur Rahman Saikat, Shamim Reza and Australian defender Smith Bradie Christian were banned for three years.

Nigerian striker Chizoba Christopher Iyikwobe, local midfielder Omar Faruk, Rakibul Islam, striker Mehedi Hasan Fahad and Miraj Mollah were banned from football activities for two years.









