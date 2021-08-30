Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Arambagh faces double demotion for live bating, spot-fixing

Officials-booters banned for different tenures

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national football team had begun its practice on Sunday in the afternoon. The one and half hour practice took place at Sports City Field in Kyrgyzstan. Bangladesh booters went to the Central Asian country on Saturday to play the Tri-Nation Cup 2021. The booters will face Palestine and host Kyrgyzstan there. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team had begun its practice on Sunday in the afternoon. The one and half hour practice took place at Sports City Field in Kyrgyzstan. Bangladesh booters went to the Central Asian country on Saturday to play the Tri-Nation Cup 2021. The booters will face Palestine and host Kyrgyzstan there. photo: BFF

Arambagh Krira Sangha is demoted double time from Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to the First Division League while several of its coaches, officials and players were banned for different tenures for a proven offence including live bating, spot-fixing and match manipulation.
The disciplinary committee of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), on the 26th of August, decided about the incidents. However, the governing body of local football divulged the matter through a press release and briefing session to the media on Sunday.
Following correspondence from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding the matter, BFF disciplinary committee conducted a thorough analysis and found the club, several officials, members of the coaching staff and more than 10 booters guilty of the crimes including online bating, spot-fixing and match manipulation.
Apart from the demotion, the club is also fined Taka 500,000.
The former president and sponsor of the club Minhajul Islam Minhaj, former team manager Gowher Jahangir, Indian trainer Maidul Islam and assistant manager Arif Hossain were banned for life from any football activities.
Indian Psychotherapist Sanjay Bose and agent Azizul Sheikh were banned for ten years.
Among the booters, former custodian Apel Mahmud was banned for five years while former custodian Abul Kashem Milon, defender Al-Amin, Rockey, Zahid Hossain, Kazi Rahad Miah, Mostafizur Rahman Saikat, Shamim Reza and Australian defender Smith Bradie Christian were banned for three years.
Nigerian striker Chizoba Christopher Iyikwobe, local midfielder Omar Faruk, Rakibul Islam, striker Mehedi Hasan Fahad and Miraj Mollah were banned from football activities for two years.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Osaka defends US Open crown with Barty leading top rivals
Carvajal strike sees Real edge Betis to go top
Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut
Afghan Paralympians in tears while Brits light up Super Sunday
Dismal Juve slump to shock Empoli defeat after Ronaldo exit
Liverpool held by 10-man Chelsea
Lewandowski hits hat-trick to pass 300 goals for Bayern
No game for old men


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft