Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

China’s PLA provides 3 lakh doses of C-19 vaccine to BD

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Air Force C-130J transport aircraft returned to BAF Base Bangabandhu, Kurmitola, Dhaka from China on Sunday afternoon with 3 Lakh doses of SINOPHRAM vaccine along with related medical equipment to prevent coronavirus, according to ISPR press release.
 Armed Forces are conducting various activities under the direction of Prime Minister to prevent coronavirus. In line with this, the ferry mission was conducted by one C-130J transport aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force to bring 3 lakh doses of SINOPHRAM vaccine and medical equipment provided by Chinese People's Liberation army (CPLA) to prevent coronavirus as a sign of friendly relations in military engagement with Bangladesh Armed Forces.
A total of 13 aircrew of Bangladesh Air Force departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka to China on Saturday by one BAF C-130J aircraft to transport coronavirus vaccine from China.
Wing Commander Md Habibur Rahman, GD(P) of Bangladesh Air Force led the team of the said aircraft. Later Director General Medical Services Mejor General Md Mahabubur Rahman briefed the media personnel.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s PLA provides 3 lakh doses of C-19 vaccine to BD
Upset over dengue menace, they bring Aedes larvae as ‘gift’ to DSCC Mayor
A NOVEL PROTEST
BSRC’s first council vote triggers controversy
Students of seven government colleges affiliated with Dhaka University
Repeated remand of Pori Moni challenged at HC
Pori Moni’s bail hearing on Tuesday
Female member of Ansar al-Islam held


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft