Upset over dengue menace, they bring Aedes larvae as ‘gift’ to DSCC Mayor

A few Old Dhaka residents went to present a glass pot containing Aedes mosquito larvae to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Tasposh on Sunday.

Under the banner of 'Protesting Old Dhaka residents', 10 to 15 people tried to enter the DSCC office Nagar Bhaban with the Aedes larvae.

The symbolic programme was organised to protest against the city corporation's failure to check the spread of dengue in the densely populated area, the organisers said.

"We cannot sleep at home due to disturbance by mosquitoes. The number of dengue patients is increasing all around. That is why we, the common city dwellers, have come to present the Aedes larvae to the Mayor of DSCC," said Alauddin, a resident of Bangshal in Old Dhaka, who took part in the protest.

An aggrieved city dweller said, "There is no difference between former Mayor Sayeed Khokon and current Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh. The real problem is that they are not accountable to the people. They are not considering us as human. That is why the problematic situation with mosquitoes has arisen."

Meanwhile, the security at the main gate of the Nagar Bhaban was beefed up since the morning following the programme.

There was an increase in the number of police and Ansar members, when aggrieved city dwellers came in front of the city building.

However, the citizens ended the programme without giving larvae to the Mayor. They left the glass pot containing Aedes larvae on the footpath to the opposite of Nagar Bhaban.

According to the Health Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room of the Department of Health, 41 people have died of dengue fever in the country so far.

As many as 265 new dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country in last 24 hours. Most of them are residents of the capital.









