Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:39 AM
Home Back Page

BSRC’s first council vote triggers controversy

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Tausiful Islam

The first council vote of Bangladesh Students' Right Council (BSRC) was held on Saturday in a grand function in its central office in the capital.
The pole started at 2 pm and ended at 6:30 pm on Saturday. The results were announced at 10 pm after counting the votes.
Bin Yamin Molla, Arifur Islam Adib and Molla Rahmatullah have been elected as the president, general secretary and organizing secretary in the new committee.
Besides, a 41-member committee has been announced by nominating 38 more people.  
Apart from this, five members of the last committee --- Nurul Haque Nur, former DUCSU Vice President, Md Rashed Khan, Hasan Al Mamun, Faruk Hasan and Abduz Zaher have been made as advisors in this committee. They will guide the new leadership.
Within hours of the declaration of the newly formed committee, a leader announced his resignation, accusing the senior leaders' arbitrariness and non-coordination. On the other hand, some central leaders of the organization who fought for the position in the election have complained that a pocket committee has been formed through a syndicate.
The newly announced Cultural Affairs Secretary Rahmatulla Robin Nihal, President of Shariatpur district, announced his resignation from the committee through a status on his Facebook account.
Contacted, Nihal told this correspondent that he has been dishonoured with a less valuable post that he did not deserve.
Nihal said people who are skilled and dedicated for the organization have been dropped out.  Rather some people who were are introduced with the organization only four to five months have been awarded vital posts.
For instances, he addressed some names such as Rudra Muhammad Jiyan (Information and Research Affairs Secretary), S S Abid Shihab Galib (Environment and Climate Affairs Secretary) who were  suspended for controversial activities, Prerona Paromita (Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary).
Announcing resignation, Nehal said he will hold a press conference in this regard.
Mahfuzur Rahman Khan, former central joint convener and candidate for the president post, wrote on his Facebook account, "The syndicate has won. Honesty has been lost."
Contacted, Mahfuz said the election was fair but not free.
Indicating Nurul Haque Nur and others, he said some leaders were not neutral from guardianship role. "My follower whoever held my batch on their dress had to face hassle. They (senior leaders) implemented their personal agenda," he added.
Md Shakil Mia, who got Vice President post in the new committee, wrote that a 'nonsense committee' have been formed.


