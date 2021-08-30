Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Repeated remand of Pori Moni challenged at HC

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

A petition was filed with the High Court (HC) challenging legality of placing film actress Pori Moni on remand repeatedly in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act.
Supreme Court lawyer Syeda Nasrin submitted the petition on Sunday on behalf of rights organisation Ain O Shalish Kendra (ASK) seeking suo motu rule on her three times consecutive remands in this case.
Pori Moni has so far been remanded three times in the case and the lower courts have rejected the bail petitions filed on her behalf.
When the petition placed before a HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol, the bench told lawyer Md Sahinuzzaman, "Let the rule return (for hearing), we will see later."
On Thursday, the same HC bench issued a rule asking the lower court concerned by September 1 why fixing the date of hearing on the bail plea of Pori Moni after 20 days in the case in spite of prayer for early hearing should not be set aside.
They also issued another rule asking why direction should not be given for early hearing on the bail petition of the accused within two days.
The court also set September 1 for hearing of the rule.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s PLA provides 3 lakh doses of C-19 vaccine to BD
Upset over dengue menace, they bring Aedes larvae as ‘gift’ to DSCC Mayor
A NOVEL PROTEST
BSRC’s first council vote triggers controversy
Students of seven government colleges affiliated with Dhaka University
Repeated remand of Pori Moni challenged at HC
Pori Moni’s bail hearing on Tuesday
Female member of Ansar al-Islam held


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft