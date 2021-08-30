Repeated remand of Pori Moni challenged at HC

A petition was filed with the High Court (HC) challenging legality of placing film actress Pori Moni on remand repeatedly in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act.

Supreme Court lawyer Syeda Nasrin submitted the petition on Sunday on behalf of rights organisation Ain O Shalish Kendra (ASK) seeking suo motu rule on her three times consecutive remands in this case.

Pori Moni has so far been remanded three times in the case and the lower courts have rejected the bail petitions filed on her behalf.

When the petition placed before a HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol, the bench told lawyer Md Sahinuzzaman, "Let the rule return (for hearing), we will see later."

On Thursday, the same HC bench issued a rule asking the lower court concerned by September 1 why fixing the date of hearing on the bail plea of Pori Moni after 20 days in the case in spite of prayer for early hearing should not be set aside.

They also issued another rule asking why direction should not be given for early hearing on the bail petition of the accused within two days.

