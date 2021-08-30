Pori Moni’s bail hearing on Tuesday

Actress Pori Moni's bail hearing will be held on Tuesday at the Dhaka's Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, said Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.

Earlier the same court fixed September 13 for the bail hearing in the case under the Narcotics Control Act.

On Thursday the High Court issued a rule asking the lower court to explain why the order to hear the bail hearing on September 13 will not be cancelled.

Film actress Pori Moni filed a bail petition on August 22 with Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court challenging the lower court's bail rejection order.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes fixed September 13 for hearing on the bail petition.

On August 19, Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court rejected bail prayer of the actress.

Challenging the day's rejection order, her lawyer Advocate Mojibur Raman filed Criminal Miscellaneous petition before a Judge Court on Sunday.

She was previously placed on a seven-day remand in three phases for the same case.







