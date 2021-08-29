Recovery operation called off



Coffins of the victims of Friday's tragic boat capsize in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria being carried for burial on Saturday.

Fire Service and Civil Defence divers retrieved the body of a child from the beel at about 10:00am. The team started the search operation at 8:00am.

Rabia Afsar Saima, Assistant Commissioner (Land), announced that the rescue operation was completed after the last search of the divers at 4:58 pm on Saturday.

She said, "The divers had carried out rescue work all day. The divers last searched the bottom of the sunken trawler in the afternoon. No body was found there. After the trawler was hauled in a safe place, the rescue operation was officially declared complete."

The district administration identified 18 deceased. All the bodies, most of them were women and children, are being handed over to their family, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Ruhul Amin. All the deceased's family would be given Tk 20,000 for burial expenses.

The Anandabazar-bound trawler with more than 100 passengers capsized in Bijoynagar after it collided head-on with a sand-laden trawler around 5:15pm. Among the bodies, 10 were women, eight children and a youth.

The deceased were identified as Momena Begum, 55, wife of Abu Saeed, Kajal Begum, 40, wife of Farooq Miah of Pairatala area of Brahmanbaria. Tasfia Mim, 12, daughter of Mubarak Miah of Datiyara area, Tanvir, 8, son of Murad Hossain of Sadarakpur village under Sadekpur union of the upazila, Takua, 8, daughter of Abdullah Miah

of Chilokut village, Sajim, 7, son of Jamal Miah of Narsingsar village, Jharu Miah of Bhatpara village. Sharmin, 18, Nashra, 3, daughter of Harish Miah of North Pairatala of Sadar.

Family members of a victim wailing. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Meanwhile, operations of all river vessels from Champaknagar Ghat have remained suspended following the accident.

A three-member probe committee has been formed to investigate the incident and submit a report within 10 days.

Deputy Commissioner Hayat Ud-Daula Khan said that the families of the victims would be given Tk 20,000 each.

A case has been filed over Friday's trawler capsize at Laiska Beel in Brahmanbaria which left 22 people dead. Selim Miah lodged the case with Bijoyanagar Police Station mentioning the names of seven people and several other unidentified people. Four members of his family died in the trawler sinking.

However, police have detained five people in this connection. The detainees were identified as boatman Jamir Miah, 33, Md Russell, 22, Khokon Miah, 22, Md Solaiman, 64, and Mistu Miah,67.

