Land Ministry to ease 200 types of services

The Land Ministry has taken measures to review procedures of making 200 types of land related services easier and providing efficient and transparent land services. Once the initiative is implemented, the land offices will become people-friendly and accountable.

The information was given in a workshop titled 'Identification of Land Services through Land Management Automation Project' held on Saturday at the Land Ministry at the Secretariat.

According to the organizers, more than 70 officials of different offices of departments and agencies under the Ministry and DC Offices of Habiganj, Sherpur and Noakhali joined the workshop virtually.

Former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Abul Kalam Azad, also specialist of Land Management Automation Project, moderated the event while Land Secretary Mustafizur Rahman chaired the event. Former Secretary Faruk Hossain and Project Director of Land Management Automation Project Muzaffar Ahmed also spoke at the programme.

Abul Kalam Azad informed that to ease the process of land services, effective information system will be developed for automation of land services. A functional and complete land service list based on clusters and groups is being prepared by cancelling duplicate and unnecessarily separate listed services including necessary new services, reviewing more than 200 different types of land services.

Land Reforms Board members Zahida Khanam and Zainal Abedin, Land Appeal Board member Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, Director General of Land Records and Survey Department Moyazzem Hossain, Land Ministry Additional Secretary Pradip Kumar Das, Joint Secretary Abbas Uddin, Deputy Commissioner of Noakhali Khorshed Alam Khan, Habiganj DC Ishrat Jahan, Sherpur DC Mominur Rashid participated in the event.









