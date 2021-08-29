Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Front Page

Land Ministry to ease 200 types of services

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Staff Correspondent

The Land Ministry has taken measures to review procedures of making  200 types of land related services easier and providing efficient and transparent land services. Once the initiative is implemented, the land offices will become people-friendly and accountable.
The information was given in a workshop titled 'Identification of Land Services through Land Management Automation Project' held on Saturday at the Land Ministry at the Secretariat.
According to the organizers, more than 70 officials of different offices of departments and agencies under the Ministry and DC Offices of Habiganj, Sherpur and Noakhali joined the workshop virtually.
Former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Abul Kalam Azad, also specialist of Land Management Automation Project, moderated the event while Land Secretary Mustafizur Rahman chaired the event. Former Secretary Faruk Hossain and Project Director of Land Management Automation Project Muzaffar Ahmed also spoke at the programme.
Abul Kalam Azad informed that to ease the process of land services, effective information system will be developed for automation of land services. A functional and complete land service list based on clusters and groups is being prepared by cancelling duplicate and unnecessarily separate listed services including necessary new services, reviewing more than 200 different types of land services.
Land Reforms Board members Zahida Khanam and Zainal Abedin, Land Appeal Board member Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, Director General of Land Records and Survey Department Moyazzem Hossain, Land Ministry Additional Secretary Pradip Kumar Das, Joint Secretary Abbas Uddin, Deputy Commissioner of Noakhali Khorshed Alam Khan, Habiganj DC Ishrat Jahan, Sherpur DC Mominur Rashid participated in the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recovery operation called off
Land Ministry to ease 200 types of services
BD-India air flights resume from Friday
Momen to fly on a tri-nation tour
US conducts drone attack on IS target, pushes Afghan airlift into final stage
SC annul vacation clipped short
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
RAJUK plans to demolish 3,500 bldgs sans fire certificates from Sept


Latest News
Decomposed body recovered in Nageshwari
Decomposed body recovered from private car in Bogura
2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border
PM opens Cox’s Bazar airport runway expansion work
JCD procession comes under attack at DU
Japan detects more Moderna vaccine contamination
Minor drowns while taking bath with mother
Biman pilot Nawshad in “coma” in Nagpur hospital
Record-breaking Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern crush Hertha Berlin
Six 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Ali Liakat’s show at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Ganasanghati Andolan holds a rally in the capital’s Shahbagh
NZ call on Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh
Palestinian protestors run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces
Five including three actors injured in road mishap in Gulshan
Promote organic farming
Actual origin of Covid-19 virus and ending the blame game
Govt officials’ allowances for online seminar slashed
Final evacuations resume after IS Kabul attacks kill 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft