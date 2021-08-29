BD-India air flights resume from Friday

Flight operation between Bangladesh and India is likely to start from next Friday under the Air Bubble arrangement.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, India, sent a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Saturday conveying its readiness to resume the flights.

According to CAAB, India has agreed to resume air communication with

Bangladesh. It may be noted that passengers holding tourist visas are allowed to enter India as on date.

Initially, the carriers of both countries will operate seven flights per week until normal operation resumes.

According to the letter, Indian carrier Spicejet will get three frequencies for the Dhaka-Kolkata-Delhi-Mumbai-Chennai route.

Both Air India and Indigo will get two frequencies for the Dhaka-Kolkata route.

Passengers travelling from Bangladesh to India will have to undergo corona test at Indian airport at their own cost.

Bangladesh proposed to resume the flights from August 20. However, it did not come to fruition due to the objection from the Indian health ministry.







