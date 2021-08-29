Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Front Page

BD-India air flights resume from Friday

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Staff Correspondent

Flight operation between Bangladesh and India is likely to start from next Friday under the Air Bubble arrangement.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation, India, sent a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Saturday conveying its readiness to resume the flights.
According to CAAB, India has agreed to resume air communication with
Bangladesh. It may be noted that passengers holding tourist visas are allowed to enter India as on date.
Initially, the carriers of both countries will operate seven flights per week until normal operation resumes.
According to the letter, Indian carrier Spicejet will get three frequencies for the Dhaka-Kolkata-Delhi-Mumbai-Chennai route.
Both Air India and Indigo will get two frequencies for the Dhaka-Kolkata route.
Passengers travelling from Bangladesh to India will have to undergo corona test at Indian airport at their own cost.
Bangladesh proposed to resume the flights from August 20. However, it did not come to fruition due to the objection from the Indian health ministry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recovery operation called off
Land Ministry to ease 200 types of services
BD-India air flights resume from Friday
Momen to fly on a tri-nation tour
US conducts drone attack on IS target, pushes Afghan airlift into final stage
SC annul vacation clipped short
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
RAJUK plans to demolish 3,500 bldgs sans fire certificates from Sept


Latest News
Decomposed body recovered in Nageshwari
Decomposed body recovered from private car in Bogura
2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border
PM opens Cox’s Bazar airport runway expansion work
JCD procession comes under attack at DU
Japan detects more Moderna vaccine contamination
Minor drowns while taking bath with mother
Biman pilot Nawshad in “coma” in Nagpur hospital
Record-breaking Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern crush Hertha Berlin
Six 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Ali Liakat’s show at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Ganasanghati Andolan holds a rally in the capital’s Shahbagh
NZ call on Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh
Palestinian protestors run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces
Five including three actors injured in road mishap in Gulshan
Promote organic farming
Actual origin of Covid-19 virus and ending the blame game
Govt officials’ allowances for online seminar slashed
Final evacuations resume after IS Kabul attacks kill 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft