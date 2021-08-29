Momen to fly on a tri-nation tour

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is set for leaving the country today to join the tri-nation meeting beginning with UK, Switzerland and Netherlands.

"The minister will visit United Kingdom, Switzerland and the Netherlands to discuss ways to further strengthen the bilateral relations with the countries. He will visit London in between his visit to Switzerland and the Netherlands. However, the

London visit is totally different from that of two other countries," said a Foreign Ministry Official.

"Foreign Minister will have a meeting with his British counterpart Dominic Raab in London to discuss ways to further strengthen the relations between the two Commonwealth countries," the official added.

Apart from the bilateral issues, discussion on vaccine cooperation and removing Bangladesh from the red list (for entering England amid the pandemic) are likely to take place in the meeting.

Bangladesh finds no justified reason to see itself on the red list as the Covid-19 situation is not that much bad compared to other countries which are not on the red list, said an official.

If anyone from a red listed country enters the UK, he or she must book a quarantine hotel and undergo coronavirus (Covid-19) test which is quite expensive.

In Geneva, Dr Momen will attend the Asia-Pacific regional review meeting on the implementation of the Istanbul Programme of Action in preparation for the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (UNLDC-5) on August 30 to September 2.?Bangladesh and Canada will co-chair the event in Geneva.

"Foreign Minister will also have a separate meeting with Alok Sharma (President of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in London," the official said.

Dr Momen will also attend programmes like a meeting with businesspeople in London.

On September 9, Bangladesh and the United Kingdom will hold the fourth Strategic Dialogue in London and discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations covering political relations, economic and development partnership, security and defence cooperation, and exchange on current global issues.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, scheduled to reach London on September 8, will lead the Bangladesh delegation while Sir Philip Robert Barton KCMG OBE, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) will lead the UK side at the dialogue.

In the Netherlands, Dr Momen will attend the board meeting of the Global Centre on Adaptation apart from his other engagements there.

There will be another event on "How can floating development help adaptation to climate change?" which will bring together Dutch experts and experts on vulnerable housing in the South to discuss how to upscale innovative floating development adaptation solutions.

The Foreign Minister is likely to return home on September 8.





