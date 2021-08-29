Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Front Page

Momen to fly on a tri-nation tour

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is set for leaving the country today to join the tri-nation meeting beginning with UK, Switzerland and Netherlands.  
"The minister will visit United Kingdom, Switzerland and the Netherlands to discuss ways to further strengthen the bilateral relations with the countries.  He will visit London in between his visit to Switzerland and the Netherlands.  However, the
London visit is totally different from that of two other countries," said a Foreign Ministry Official.  
"Foreign Minister will have a meeting with his British counterpart Dominic Raab in London to discuss ways to further strengthen the relations between the two Commonwealth countries," the official added.
Apart from the bilateral issues, discussion on vaccine cooperation and removing Bangladesh from the red list (for entering England amid the pandemic) are likely to take place in the meeting.
Bangladesh finds no justified reason to see itself on the red list as the Covid-19 situation is not that much bad compared to other countries which are not on the red list, said an official.
If anyone from a red listed country enters the UK, he or she must book a quarantine hotel and undergo coronavirus (Covid-19) test which is quite expensive.
 In Geneva, Dr Momen will attend the Asia-Pacific regional review meeting on the implementation of the Istanbul Programme of Action in preparation for the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (UNLDC-5) on August 30 to September 2.?Bangladesh and Canada will co-chair the event in Geneva.
"Foreign Minister will also have a separate meeting with Alok Sharma (President of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in London," the official said.
Dr Momen will also attend programmes like a meeting with businesspeople in London.
On September 9, Bangladesh and the United Kingdom will hold the fourth Strategic Dialogue in London and discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations covering political relations, economic and development partnership, security and defence cooperation, and exchange on current global issues.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, scheduled to reach London on September 8, will lead the Bangladesh delegation while Sir Philip Robert Barton KCMG OBE, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) will lead the UK side at the dialogue.
In the Netherlands, Dr Momen will attend the board meeting of the Global Centre on Adaptation apart from his other engagements there.
There will be another event on "How can floating development help adaptation to climate change?" which will bring together Dutch experts and experts on vulnerable housing in the South to discuss how to upscale innovative floating development adaptation solutions.
The Foreign Minister is likely to return home on September 8.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recovery operation called off
Land Ministry to ease 200 types of services
BD-India air flights resume from Friday
Momen to fly on a tri-nation tour
US conducts drone attack on IS target, pushes Afghan airlift into final stage
SC annul vacation clipped short
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
RAJUK plans to demolish 3,500 bldgs sans fire certificates from Sept


Latest News
Decomposed body recovered in Nageshwari
Decomposed body recovered from private car in Bogura
2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border
PM opens Cox’s Bazar airport runway expansion work
JCD procession comes under attack at DU
Japan detects more Moderna vaccine contamination
Minor drowns while taking bath with mother
Biman pilot Nawshad in “coma” in Nagpur hospital
Record-breaking Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern crush Hertha Berlin
Six 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Ali Liakat’s show at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Ganasanghati Andolan holds a rally in the capital’s Shahbagh
NZ call on Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh
Palestinian protestors run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces
Five including three actors injured in road mishap in Gulshan
Promote organic farming
Actual origin of Covid-19 virus and ending the blame game
Govt officials’ allowances for online seminar slashed
Final evacuations resume after IS Kabul attacks kill 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft