Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:09 PM
latest 2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border      
SC annul vacation clipped short

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Staff Correspondent

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has cancelled the next annual vacation of the Supreme Court.
According to the calendar, the scheduled holidays
were from September 12 to October 18 this year.
However, the vacation from September 12 to 30 has been cancelled. But the holidays from October 1 to 18 shall remain in place.
Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar issued a notification following the instruction of Chief Justice to this effect on Saturday night.
The circular said following the decision of a full court meeting on Saturday, where all the judges of both the High Court and the Appellate Division was joined virtually.
National holidays are not included in this circular.
Earlier, in a letter, Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal, secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, requested the Chief Justice to cancel the scheduled annual vacation of the Supreme Court in order to reduce the loss that litigants suffered in the recent months due to the long closure of the court.


