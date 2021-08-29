C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days

The country witnessed the lowest Covid-19 deaths in the last 63 days as 80 people died due to the viral disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands at 25,926. Some 3,436 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,489,589.

On June 26 the death toll was 77.

Besides, 4,861 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 94.61 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,409,231, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 13.67 per cent in the last 24 hours while

the overall positivity rate stands at 16.85 per cent and the death rate at 1.74 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country tested 25,129 samples.

Among the deaths, 34 died in Dhaka division, 21 in Chattogram, nine in Khulna, six in Sylhet, four in Barishal, three in Rangpur, two in Mymensingh and one in Rajshahi division.

Among the 80 deceased, 41 were men and 39 women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 16,857 of the total deceased across the country were men and 8,069 women.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.5 million lives and infected over 216 million people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 193.354 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







