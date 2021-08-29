RAJUK plans to demolish 3,500 bldgs sans fire certificates from Sept

Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha (RAJUK) has listed 3,500 buildings at risk for fire in the capital. The buildings would be demolished by mobile courts from next month, said Chairman ABM Amin Ullah Nuri.

RAJUK Chairman said it to journalists after inspecting the demolition work of a six-storey building at 48/2 Tanuganj Lane in Kulutola area of Sutrapur in Old Dhaka on Saturday.

Amin Ullah Nuri said, "There are 3,500 risky and illegal buildings identified in the Dhaka North and South City Corporations. In addition, more than 1,000 buildings are under investigation. We are working on this. This number may increase further."

Construction of building in old Dhaka will be brought under discipline, the RAJUK chairman said and added, "We have taken a project with Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). If it can be implemented, it will be a model. But we have to start working. We want to start work quickly."

"The first task of this project will be to widen the sidewalks as per the building code, demolish encroachments, protect

heritage buildings and demolish the dilapidated buildings," he added.

Amin Ullah Nuri also said 19 teams of RAJUK are working to remove illegal buildings. Illegal building owners were fined more than Tk one crore in the last 15 days.

According to RAJUK information, a committee has been formed comprising Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) engineers to sort out risky buildings around the capital. Initially they have submitted a list of 4,500 buildings.

This committee will be reorganized very soon. The responsibility of the new committee will be to give direction on how to make the listed buildings risk free. The list of risky buildings and a full report in this regard will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.

The 10-storey and above buildings of Dhaka have been included in the initial list. There are various markets, commercial establishments and accommodation identified for the fire risky building. The second step will be to list the buildings below 10 floors.

After the deadly fire incident in 2019 at the FR Tower at Banani in Dhaka that killed 29 people RAJUK began identifying buildings at risk for fire. RAJUK decided to complete the list within 15 days. But it takes 2 years and 4 months to make this list.

Earlier also, RAJUK had identified 183,400 out-of-design buildings in the capital. But the corporation has not taken any action against these illegal buildings. The survey was conducted on 204,000 buildings in different areas of Dhaka.

According to a 2016 DAP survey, there are 16,930 seven-storey or higher buildings in Dhaka city. Due to normal urbanization and development, its number has increased by 10 to 15 per cent in the last two years. According to the law, it is mandatory to have a fire service clearance for the construction of these buildings

But a fire service report show that more than two-thirds of high-rise buildings do not have fire service clearance.

Since 2008, 40,000 buildings have been constructed in Dhaka city, but only 171 buildings have obtained Fire Service occupancy certificates.









