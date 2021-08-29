Video
Sunday, 29 August, 2021
2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border      
Front Page

265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 266
Staff Correspondent

Dengue patients receive treatment at Mitford Hospital in the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country recorded 265 more dengue patients in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 214 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 51 to hospitals at other places.
According to the statistics, a total of 9,569 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to August 28. Among them, 721 patients
were affected outside of the capital and a total of 8,230 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,255. Of them, 1111 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 144 are receiving it outside the capital.  
Among 9,569 infected, 6911 were diagnosed in this month, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 41 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July while 28 have died in August so far.


