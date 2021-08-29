Bangabandhu remembered in edn webinar

Unmukta Mancha, BCS General Education Cadre and Education Academy on Friday night arranged a webinar titled 'In Search of a Model State in Education: Context South Korea'. The webinar was organized on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

According to the organizers, speakers in the webinar highlighted various aspects of the weakness of the education system in Bangladesh and various problems of the education cadres.

MA Matin, a member of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Education and also the chief guest of the webinar, assured that the issues would be taken up with the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

Emphasizing on the importance of Bangabandhu's education, philosophy and thought in the development of education in Bangladesh, he said, "If Bangabandhu had survived than Bangladesh would have become a more developed country than Singapore and South Korea."