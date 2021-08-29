Kabul airport blasts death toll rises 179

KABUL, Aug 28: The reported toll of the bombing outside Kabul's airport rose sharply Friday, with local health officials saying that as many as 179 people were killed and at least 200 were wounded. Yet less than a day after the attack, crowds on Friday sought once again to reach the airport, their desperation to flee the Taliban blending with grief at the enormous scale of the violence.

Health officials' estimate of the number of bombing victims, which did not include the 13 US service members killed and 15 wounded, was supported by interviews with hospital officials. The officials, who requested anonymity because the Taliban had told them not to speak with the media, said some of the dead civilians were Afghan Americans with US citizenship. -NYT







