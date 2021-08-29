Khaleda can go abroad if she goes to jail again and apply: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq said that if BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia wants to go abroad for advanced treatment, she has to go to jail again otherwise could not apply.

The government has already released her from jail after considering an application submitted by her family members under section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on condition that she cannot go abroad. This provision was disposed of and now if she wants to go abroad for treatment, she has to go to jail again then she can apply seeking to go to abroad, the Law Minister said.

The government released Khaleda Zia on March 25 last year after suspending her jail sentence as per section 401 (1) of the CrPC.

Later on, the suspension of her jail sentence was extended twice and the government issued separate notifications to this effect.

The Law Minister made these remarks while delivering speech as a chief resource person at a training programme titled 'In-depth on Legal Affairs' organised by Law Reporters Forum (LRF) and Management and Resources Development Initiative (MRDI) at hotel La Vinci in Dhaka. LRF president Mashudul Haque presided over the programme while general secretary Muhammad Yeasin conducted it.

'I have recently said in an opinion that Khaleda Zia's jail sentence has been suspended as per section 401 of CrPC, on condition that she cannot go abroad. Now, there is no scope to relax this condition. Therefore, she cannot go abroad for treatment.'

She could go if she applied again but would have to go to jail again then she would be able to seek government permission through a fresh application.

Appellate Division judge of the Supreme Court Justice Obaidul Hassan and High Court Division Judge Justice M Enayetur Rahim took part as a resource person in the programme.

Shahiduzzaman, executive editor of the Daily New Age, Mizan Malik deputy editor of Dainik Amader Shomoy also president of Bangladesh Crime Reporter's Association (CRAB) and Badruddoza Babu, head of investigative reporting help desk of MRDI delivered the speech as trainer.

Apart from this, the Law Minister also said the government will ask the Attorney General's Office to place a petition to the Chief Justice's Office for fixing a date for hearing on the death reference and appeals of the convicts in the August 21 grenade attack case.

The government has decided to scrap Section 155(4) of the Evidence Act 1872 dealing with the questioning character of a rape victim. The amendment will be placed before the parliament after the next session.

Section 401(1) of the CrPC says, 'When any person has been sentenced to punishment for an offence, the Government may at any time without conditions or upon any conditions which the person sentenced accepts, suspend the execution of his/her sentence or remit the whole or any part of the punishment to which he/she has been sentenced.'

