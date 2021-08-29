International confce on news media networking at JU

A virtual two-day international conference titled 'Networking Conference on News Media in Bangladesh under Covid-19: Role of State and Media Educators' ended at Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Saturday.

The Journalism and Media Studies Department of Jahangirnagar University (JU) and DW Academy have jointly organized the conference.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan inaugurated the programme as the chief guest on Friday morning.

JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Farzana Islam, DW Asia and Europe department head Michael Karhausen, editor of Ajker Patrika, Dr Golam Rahman, dean of JU Arts and Humanities Faculty, Dr Mozammel Hoque spoke at the program as special guests.

Convenor of the programme, Associate Professor Ameena Islam conducted the event and Chairman of JU Journalism and Media Studies department Sheikh Adnan Fahad was in the chair.

The two-day conference was conducted through four panel discussions. -BSS