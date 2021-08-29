57 held in city for consuming, selling drugs

Members of Detective Branch (DB) under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), in separate anti-drugs campaigns, have arrested 57 people for consuming and selling drugs in the capital city from 6:00am on August 27, 2021 to 6:00am on Saturday.

According to a DMP statement issued here on Saturday, as part of the campaign, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 57 drug abusers and recovered different kinds of contraband drugs from their possession.

During the anti-drug drives, police seized 159 grams of heroin, 22.280 kilograms of cannabis and 26,865 pieces of yaba tablets from them, the statement added.

Police filed 43 cases against the arrested in these connections with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS







