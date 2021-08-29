Video
Home City News

C-19 infected cases reduce in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 28: The number of coronavirus infected cases has been declining gradually in the district for the past week.
Hospital sources said pressure of Covid-19 patients has also reduced in government and private hospitals in the city and district due to declining the number of patients in the last few days while many general beds and ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds remain vacant every day.
"The coronavirus infection rate has been declining for the last few days which may be the result of the countrywide strict lockdown imposed by the government," said Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram.
Responding to a question, he said the declining trend of the infection rate may be continued if people maintain health guidelines properly and avoid all sorts of public gathering.
According to the Chattogram civil surgeon office, a total of 187 new Covid-19 cases were detected and two patients died after testing 1,700 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 98,728.
The daily positivity rate has been reported only 11 percent during the period while the recovery rate has stood at 70.52 percent, the sources added.
The number of Covid-19 recovery cases reached the 69,618 mark in the district with 679 more new recoveries on Wednesday," Dr Rabbi said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate currently stands at 70.52.
With the new reported fatalities, the death toll from the deadly virus reached 1,211, he continued. A total of 3,821 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here, the health official mentioned.


