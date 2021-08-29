Construction of Matarbari power plant goes on to generate 2400mw

Construction works are going on fast at Moheshkhali area aimed at generating 2400 MW electricity from Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant.

"The government is very much optimistic to bring 1200 MW power from Matarbari Coal Fired Power Plant by 2024, as its construction progresses fast," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Saturday.

He said after implementation of the project, Matarbari power plant will minimise electricity demand supply gap, create employment opportunity and develop skilled manpower through transfer of modern technology.

"The government led by dynamic and bold leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given priority to the power and energy sector as it is an important component for industrialization as well as for the country's socio-economic development," Nasrul Hamid said. He said that the first unit having a generation capacity of 600 MW of Matarbari 1200MW power plant is expected to come into operation in January, 2024 and the second unit in July, 2024.

According to project details, the state-owned Coal Power Generation Company (CPGCBL) signed a deal with Japanese consortium of Sumitomo Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and IHI Corporation to construct the coal-fired plant with a generation capacity of 1200MW.

The prime initiative of the company is to construct a 2x600 MW Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant at Matarbari and Dhalghata Union in Maheshkhali Upazilla of Cox's Bazar District.

The project comprises construction of Jetty and Coal Handling facilities for coal import, coal storage, power plant construction, township development, rural electrification, construction of transmission facilities and road communication.

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Feasibility Study of the project were conducted in the year 2013-2014, while a loan agreement between Bangladesh Government & JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) was signed on 16th June, 2014.

The estimated project cost as per approved Development Project Proposal (DPP) is Tk. 35,984 crore, among which Tk. 7045 crore is from Bangladesh government and CPGCBL's fund and the rest amount of Tk. 28,939 crore as Project Aid from JICA.

Talking to BSS, Superintendent Engineer of the project Monowar Hossian said the project will ensure supply of quality and reliable power at affordable price to consumers.

"Our main target is contributing to diversification of primary fuel supply along with development of basic infrastructure for socio-economic development of Bangladesh," he said.

Hossain said initially Matarbari power plant having two units will generate 1200MW electricity and later another two units will also produce 1200 MW more power from Matarbari.

"Construction works is going on fast, with its schedule for first unit having 600 MW generation capacity to be completed in January 2024 and another 600 MW unit in July in the same year," he added. Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain said the government's initiative of turning Matarbari into a power hub will spur socio-economic development not only in the area but also in the entire country. -BSS







