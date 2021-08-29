Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border      
Home City News

Construction of Matarbari power plant goes on to generate 2400mw

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265

Construction works are going on fast at Moheshkhali area aimed at generating 2400 MW electricity from Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant.
"The government is very much optimistic to bring 1200 MW power from Matarbari Coal Fired Power Plant by 2024, as its construction progresses fast," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Saturday.
He said after implementation of the project, Matarbari power plant will minimise electricity demand supply gap, create employment opportunity and develop skilled manpower through transfer of modern technology.
"The government led by dynamic and bold leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given priority to the power and energy sector as it is an important component for industrialization as well as for the country's socio-economic development," Nasrul Hamid said. He said that the first unit having a generation capacity of 600 MW of Matarbari 1200MW power plant is expected to come into operation in January, 2024 and the second unit in July, 2024.
According to project details, the state-owned Coal Power Generation Company (CPGCBL) signed a deal with Japanese consortium of Sumitomo Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and IHI Corporation to construct the coal-fired plant with a generation capacity of 1200MW.
The prime initiative of the company is to construct a 2x600 MW Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant at Matarbari and Dhalghata Union in Maheshkhali Upazilla of Cox's Bazar District.
The project comprises construction of Jetty and Coal Handling facilities for coal import, coal storage, power plant construction, township development, rural electrification, construction of transmission facilities and road communication.
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Feasibility Study of the project were conducted in the year 2013-2014, while a loan agreement between Bangladesh Government & JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) was signed on 16th June, 2014.
The estimated project cost as per approved Development Project Proposal (DPP) is Tk. 35,984 crore, among which Tk. 7045 crore is from Bangladesh government and CPGCBL's fund and the rest amount of Tk. 28,939 crore as Project Aid from JICA.
Talking to BSS, Superintendent Engineer of the project Monowar Hossian said the project will ensure supply of quality and reliable power at affordable price to consumers.
"Our main target is contributing to diversification of primary fuel supply along with development of basic infrastructure for socio-economic development of Bangladesh," he said.
Hossain said initially Matarbari power plant having two units will generate 1200MW electricity and later another two units will also produce 1200 MW more power from Matarbari.
"Construction works is going on fast, with its schedule for first unit having 600 MW generation capacity to be completed in January 2024 and another 600 MW unit in July in the same year," he added. Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain said the government's initiative of turning Matarbari into a power hub will spur socio-economic development not only in the area but also in the entire country.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
International confce on news media networking at JU
57 held in city for consuming, selling drugs
C-19 infected cases reduce in Ctg
Construction of Matarbari power plant goes on to generate 2400mw
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
Army chief returns home from Turkey
Experts seek roadmap for reopening of educational institutions


Latest News
Decomposed body recovered in Nageshwari
Decomposed body recovered from private car in Bogura
2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border
PM opens Cox’s Bazar airport runway expansion work
JCD procession comes under attack at DU
Japan detects more Moderna vaccine contamination
Minor drowns while taking bath with mother
Biman pilot Nawshad in “coma” in Nagpur hospital
Record-breaking Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern crush Hertha Berlin
Six 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Ali Liakat’s show at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Ganasanghati Andolan holds a rally in the capital’s Shahbagh
NZ call on Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh
Palestinian protestors run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces
Five including three actors injured in road mishap in Gulshan
Promote organic farming
Actual origin of Covid-19 virus and ending the blame game
Govt officials’ allowances for online seminar slashed
Final evacuations resume after IS Kabul attacks kill 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft