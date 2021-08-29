Video
Sunday, 29 August, 2021
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Sheikh Abdul Hakim, ghostwriter of the popular spy thriller series Masud Rana, has died.
The 75-year-old author breathed his last at his Madartek residence in Dhaka at around 1:00pm on Saturday, the writer's daughter Apala Hakim said.
According to family sources, Hakim, who is also a renowned translator, had been suffering from bronchitis for a long time.
Born in 1948 in Hugli, West Bengal, Hakim moved to the then East Pakistan (Bangladesh) with his family at the age of four after partition.
Apala Hakim said that they are yet to take a decision regarding the author's namaz-e-janaza and burial.     -Agencies





