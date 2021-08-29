

Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies

The 75-year-old author breathed his last at his Madartek residence in Dhaka at around 1:00pm on Saturday, the writer's daughter Apala Hakim said.

According to family sources, Hakim, who is also a renowned translator, had been suffering from bronchitis for a long time.

Born in 1948 in Hugli, West Bengal, Hakim moved to the then East Pakistan (Bangladesh) with his family at the age of four after partition.

Apala Hakim said that they are yet to take a decision regarding the author's namaz-e-janaza and burial. -Agencies







