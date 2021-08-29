Trawler capsize claimed 22 lives

On Friday afternoon, a catastrophic trawler accident left 22 deaths in Brahmanbaria's Laiska Beel. When the Anandabazar-bound trawler reached the Dewdona area, it collided with a small dinghy and the boatman lost its control. The boat was then hit by two sand-carrying vessels coming from the opposite direction before it capsized, according to eye witnesses. The trawler was carrying more than 100 passengers. Consequently, operations of all river vessels from Champaknagar Ghat became suspended.



Although many passengers managed to swim ashore but dozens others are still missing. Many among the rescued people were sent to upazila health complex. Of the 22 victims, most are women and children. According to media reports, police have so far arrested five people in connection with the incident.



However, river is one of the popular and the oldest form of transportation in our country. Unfortunately, ensuring safety for people during river journeys still remains largely elusive. Like land route, Bangladesh's water route has become a cause of high death toll every year. In recent history, several deadly incidents have been recorded. On 3 May 2021 a speedboat crashed into a sand-laden bulk carrier leaving at least 26 people dead. On 4 April 2021, ML Sabit Al Hasan with 50 passengers capsized in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj district. The incident killed 34 people. On 29 June 2020, MV Morning Bird, which was carrying up to 60 passengers sank in the river Buriganga after colliding with Mayur-2, killed at least 34 passengers.



Like the roadways, anarchy is also at its peak in the waterways. There are no rules or regulations. Authorities become a little active after each accident. Then everything gets back as usual and accidents continue to occur, one after another. The owners of motorboats or bulkheads are supposed to operate vessels only after getting licences. Those who are operating them are also required to obtain licences from the authorities. Approximately, a total of over-thousand motorboats operate between ferry terminals and 'ghats' in the country. Of them just a few have registrations. The others are moving with passengers aboard round the year unlawfully.



The Department of Shipping, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), the naval police, the coast guards, the local administrations and the law enforcement agencies are responsible to ensure safe journey to the citizens. Coordinated initiative will have to be taken immediately to stop all illegal practices in operating water vehicles. It is totally unacceptable in a country where rule of law exists. Arrangements will have to be made to hold the people concerned responsible for negligence or failure to enforce laws and regulations. We expect that people concerned including the BIWTA would become active following the accident.