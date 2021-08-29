Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Poor passport facilities

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

Dear Sir
Complaints of expatriates suffering over the quality of passport service are very old. But it has not been heard in the past that the country stopped the passport service to expatriates. But this time it has happened. Expatriate Bangladeshis have been suffering for the last few months to get passports abroad.

Passports were not available for two-three months. This problem was more or less happening in almost all the countries of the Middle East including Malaysia, Singapore, Maldives, Lebanon. But it is unknown at this time what an expatriate will do after leaving the post. What action did the Ministry of Home Affairs or the Passport Department take in such a deep crisis? If action is taken, why did the printing of machine readable passport or MRP suddenly stop? The future of many expatriates depends on getting this service in time.

This passport is required for everything from visa renewal to work permit. There is no alternative to this passport even to return to the country. Let there be a permanent solution to the harassment and complaints that have been going on in the country and abroad for the last 50 years with the passport service.
Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant,
Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



