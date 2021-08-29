

Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War



Syrian rebels, who are mostly Sunni Muslims, have repeatedly shelled Christian neighbourhoods in the city, including Kasaa, with its wide avenues, apartment blocks and leafy parks. The opposition Free Syrian Army claims it strikes only government targets, but constant shelling of the civilian quarter suggests otherwise.



Over the past year, many Christians have fled the neighbourhood, moving to other areas of the capital or into neighbouring Lebanon. Some who remain say they fear the rebels are aiming to eliminate unwanted ethnic or religious groups by terror that gained international notoriety during the Bosnian war 20 years ago.



Many Syrian Christians say they fear becoming victims of the same kind of targeted anti-Christian violence that resulted from the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. This persecution, known here as the "American solution," caused a massive exodus--of the 1.5 million Christians who lived in Iraq in 2000, less than 300,000 remain today.



The attacks fit an emerging pattern where fighters of the Free Syrian Army, and other jihadist elements, have targeted civilian members of Syria's various minority groups--primarily Alawites who traditionally supported the government of President Bashar al-Assad, who himself an Alawite. But other groups, including the Kurds, Druze and Christians, who together with the Alawites make up a quarter of Syria's 22.5 million people, are also seen as supportive of the secular government and therefore viewed as enemies. Lately, some 30,000 Syrian Kurds fled into Iraq's Kurdistan region saying they were being killed by jihadists targeting the minority.



Although many members of Syria's ethnic and sectarian groups are in fact secular, approximately three-quarters of the population are nominally comprised of Sunni Muslims. Alawites make up about 11 per cent, Christians of various denominations--including Greek Orthodox, Syriac Orthodox, Maronite, Syrian Catholic, Roman Catholic and Greek Catholic--10 percent, and the Druze and Shiite contribute 3 per cent and 2 per cent.



At the start of Syria's troubles in March 2011 many members of the minorities, including Alawites, supported the calls for reform and more political freedoms. But as the conflict intensified, opposition ranks became more and more dominated by radicalized members of Syria's Sunni majority and jihadist fighters who started joining the rebellion in large numbers.



Today, the conflict has morphed into a full-fledged civil war in which more than 100,000 people have perished. The most capable units on the rebel side--those spearheading the fight against the secular government--are composed of Islamist militants, many of whom fought US forces in Iraq. The militants now accuse Christians of being supporters of Assad's regime.



These ancient Christian communities, some of the oldest in the world, have generally been protected by successive Syrian governments, including Assad's. But that security was lost when rebel factions began mounting increasingly ferocious attacks on them throughout the country.



On Aug 17, rebel gunmen shot dead 11 Christians and wounded three more in central Syria, eyewitnesses and human rights activists said. In April, two bishops were abducted in rebel-held areas and an Italian Jesuit priest, Father Paolo Dall'Oglio, went missing last month while on a trip to the rebel-held north-eastern city of Raqqa.



When the insurgents occupied the strategic central town of Qusair in 2012, about 7,000 Catholics were forced out and their homes were looted, said FadiaLaham, mother superior of a convent north of Damascus belonging to the Greek Catholic Order of Unity of Antioch. Another 200,000 Christians have fled the northern city of Aleppo. Many moved to Damascus, Lebanon, or some Western countries where Syria's Christians tend to integrate easier than Muslims.



Laham said the rebels had committed "awful acts" against Christians, including beheadings, rapes and murders of pregnant women. Almost all of the 50,000 Christians in the conflict-torn city of Homs fled violence and persecution by "fanatics" with links to al-Qaida, the Catholic News Agency reported. And the Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need said al-Qaida-linked militant groups' were conducting "ongoing ethnic cleansing" of Christians in Syria's central region.



There has been a diverse mix of characters complicating the situation.The conflict had drawn in other ethno-religious minorities including Armenians, Assyrians, Druze, Palestinians, Kurds, Yazidi, Mhallami, Arab Christians, Mandaeans, Turkmens and Greeks. The Syrian Civil War is an intensely sectarian conflict. Christians in Syria, who are an ethnic mix of Assyrians, Armenians, and Arab Christians and Greek Christians, make up about 10% of the population and are fully protected under Syria's 1973 constitution, which has guaranteed their religious freedom and allowed them to operate churches and schools. However, the constitution also stipulates that the President must be Muslim.



It has been reported at various times of the conflict that the Syrian government has the support of some of the country's Christians of various ethnicities and denominations. In 2015, however, Syrian government recruiters have been shot at while attempting to forcibly draft men in Christian areas.



Essentially, the Syrian government's main backers are Russia, Iran and Hezbollah, a group based in Lebanon. The United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and other western countries are described as supporters of moderate rebel groups. Many newer rebel groups have emerged since the war began. The ongoing conflict also encouraged terrorist organizations, such as ISIS and al-Qaeda, to join in on the chaos. These groups are primarily made up of Sunni militants.



Syrian Christian refugees frequently express fear of rebels. When the town of Ras al-Ayn was captured by the FSA and al-Nusra from the government and the Kurdish-led PYD in late 2012, the Assyrian International News Agency reported that much of the town's Assyrian Christian population fled almost overnight. One refugee stated "The so-called Free Syrian Army, or rebels, or whatever you choose to call them in the West, emptied the city of its Christians, and soon there won't be a single Christian in the whole country."



On 23 April 2013, the Greek Orthodox and Syriac Orthodox archbishops of Aleppo, Paul (Yazigi) and Yohanna Ibrahim, were kidnapped near Aleppo by an armed Chechen group. The president of the Syrian National Council George Sabra confirmed that the bishops are being held by a rebel group in the vicinity of Aleppo. On 2 July 2013, the Vatican reported that Syriac Catholic priest Francois Murad was killed by rebel militia in Ghassaniyeh on 23 June while taking refuge in a Franciscan convent.



Syrian Churches have been demolished by Turkistan Islamic Party in Syria fighters. In Jisr al-Shughur, according to Jihadology.net, a Church's cross had a TIP flag placed on top of it after the end of the battle. The Uzbek group Katibat al-Tawhid wal Jihad (TavhidvaJihodkatibasi) released a video featuring themselves and the TIP attacking and desecrating Christian Churches in Jisr al-Shughur. Jabhat al Nusra and Turkistan Islamic Party fighters cleansed the rural area around Jisr al-Shughour of its Syrian Christian inhabitants and slit the throat of a Syrian Christian along with his wife accusing them of being Syrian government agents, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



Al-Arabiya said that the area was Alawite. In the area to Aleppo's southwest, the entry via Turkey of Uyghurs into Syria was reported by a Syrian Christian who said they have seized control of Al Bawabiya village. In January 2016, Kurdish Asayish security forces said members of the pro-government National Defence Forces were behind two bomb blasts that killed nearly 20 people in a Christian section of the city of Qamishli.



The conflict has spawned a humanitarian and refugee crisis of massive proportions. Experts estimate that 13.1 million Syrians need humanitarian assistance, such as medicine or food. Nearly 3 million of these people live in hard-to-reach areas. More than 5.6 million refugees have fled the country, and another 6.1 million are displaced within Syria. Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan are credited with hosting the most Syrian refugees. Since 2014, the United Nations has hosted nine rounds of mediated peace talks, known as the Geneva II process. Despite this intervention, little progress has been made.

Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, critic and columnist, writes from Kolkata, India













