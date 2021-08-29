

Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh Kosovo Ambassador Guner Ureya's exclusive interview comes at a time when the world is gradually recovering from Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, in about 6 months time, Bangladesh and Kosovo will celebrate the 4th year of our diplomatic ties early next year. Focusuing on several developments in our bilateral ties , H E Guner Ureya presents an all encompassing picture. The interview was conducted by our Assistant Editor, Shahriar Feroze.



Daily Observer: In about six months next February, Bangladesh and Kosovo will commemorate the 4th year of our diplomatic ties, how do you feel?H E Guner Ureya : We are a new country and our state-level relations with Bangladesh are quite new. As you emphasized, in about six months we will mark the 4th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Two years ago, we opened Embassy in Dhaka and I feel honored to be the very f?rst Ambassador of my country in Bangladesh. Likewise, the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Germany H.E. M. H. Bhuiyan presented his credentials nearly two months ago as the first Non-Resident Ambassador of Bangladesh to Kosovo. It is a privilege for both of us to be a part of the relationship between two countries, especially in the initial phase of that statecraft. Putting aside the effects of the pandemic, we should be very content with the rhythm of our cooperation. I can firmly say that our relations are developing rapidly.



Daily Observer: Would you please elaborate on some of the landmark deals inked in the past years, and how do you value their importance?

H E Guner Ureya : Two parties initiated several agreements in various fields. We concluded two Memoranda of Understanding, the first one for Bilateral Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the second one for Cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of Kosovo and the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh. The Agreement on Economic Cooperation, the Agreement on Cultural Cooperation and the Agreement for Visa-free visit for holders of diplomatic and official passports are in progress. The parties are also discussing the initiation of several other agreements in near future.



We are about to form the main framework of relations between the two countries. If we had not encountered the Coronavirus Pandemic, this process would have run faster. Still, we have good reasons to be satisfied. Our mutual diplomatic representation has also increased the interest of different stakeholders for cooperation. There is cooperation, albeit modest, from the field of culture to economy, but this will increase a lot in the future.



Daily Observer: Your tenure as the first Kosovo Ambassador to Bangladesh has been a rough ride, especially with the Coronavirus Pandemic impeding most diplomatic activities in both countries, what is your opinion?

H E Guner Ureya : That is true. During the establishment phase, Embassies cannot fully perform their routines. Just after things began to go well, the Coronavirus Pandemic was declared. But every negativity we experience teaches us something. We grasped the importance of applying new methods in our daily activities, but also we better understood the importance of our health and individual freedoms.



The era of virtual conferences and high-level bilateral virtual meetings started distinctly with Coronavirus Pandemic. No more time-based excuses in relationships. This means that the number of virtual events will be much higher in the future compared to the pre Coronavirus Pandemic period. However, the results of face-to-face meetings are different. I hope we will be back to normal soon, so the delegations will be able to organize visits abroad and contribute more to bilateral and multilateral cooperation.



H E Guner Ureya

H E Guner Ureya : Yes, I'm in the middle of the road. Unfortunately, about three-quarters of my two-year stint so far has coincided with the Coronavirus Pandemic period. I hope we are in the last phase of the pandemic. Of course, due to the circumstances, we focused on planning for the future rather than executionforthe time being. In this process, we also determined our priorities.



While evaluating the cooperation opportunities in different fields, we saw that great thingscan be done between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy and trade. There is an opportunity at least to double the trade between the two countries in short term. The increase in Kosovo's exports by 2021 is in satisfactory stateThis shows that Kosovo is creating more supply day by day and competitiveness of our companiesin the international market is increasing. The same goes for Bangladeshwhichis already achieving great success, especially in ready-made garment sector. My expectation for Bangladesh is to furtherincrease its exports to Kosovo.



In addition to the economy and trade, cultural cooperation is among our priority areas. Cultural cooperation is very important in terms of getting to know each other and also benefiting from each other's values. We will also take steps to increase institutional cooperation in education, sports and other fields.

Daily Observer: Your professional engagement with the local media and this newspaper has been steady and consistent. Since Bangladesh does not have an embassy in Kosovo, how are our government and people represented in your country?

H E Guner Ureya : In today`s world, media and information diplomacy have a crucial role in international affairs. Besides conventional media, the influence of digital media has increased a lot. In addition to traditional tools such as newspapers, radio, and television, social media, and other media contents also shape the perceptions of the masses. One of the most important things in diplomacy today is perception management.



In order to be successful, it is necessary both to maintain good relations and communicate fairly with conventional media and to be very meticulous and careful in using different digital media tools, especially social media. Public and economic diplomacy that cannot benefit from the power of the media cannot be very successful. For example, you can invest millions of dollars for development projects in one of the LDC countries, but if you can`t reflect your intent properly, this can have counterproductive results in your public diplomacy.



True, despite some of our shortcomings, we have made a good effort so far for the promotion of our country. On the other side, Bangladesh's Non-Resident Ambassador to Kosovo is also making a very good effort regarding our relations. Together we work to strengthen the friendship of our countries.



Daily Observer: You are also working for the promotion of Kosovo in some other South Asian Countries. We know that a few of SAARC countries did not recognize Kosovo's independence so far. Are you doing any work on this?

H E Guner Ureya : Yes, as the youngest European country we are working to introduce our beautiful features and values. We are trying to explain that the case of Kosovo is sui-generis; that the International Court of Justice ruled that Kosovo's declaration of independence was not in violation of international law; that Serbia's aggression and hegemonic plans against others caused the violent dissolution and humanitarian crises in former Yugoslavia; that the Republic of Kosovo is a peaceful and democratic country; that the independence of our country has affected the overall development and emancipation of Kosovan society; that the people of Kosovo now enjoy freedom of thought and expression; that Kosovar artists receive the most prestigious awards in music, cinematography and other arts worldwide; that Kosovo`s athletes have won Olympic gold medals, etc.



It is important to underline that the Kosovo society was oppressed and tried to be destroyed for nearly 80 years because of Serbian hegemonic plans. Unfortunately, the same side continues to maintain its destructive stance. If Serbia changes its stance, it will save itself first and contribute to peace, stability and new partnerships in the Balkans. Even if they continue like this, we will continue to grow economically and win medals and awards.



Daily Observer: How has been your professional and personal experience in Dhaka so far?

H E Guner Ureya : Leaving aside the Coronavirus Pandemic, I am very happy to be in Bangladesh and have made many good memories here so far. Your people are very friendly and warm-hearted. I am also determined to collect only good memories until the end of my mission. Being positive and motivated is good both for the relations between our countries and for our own health.

