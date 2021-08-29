Video
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:07 PM
Home Countryside

Covid-19: 16 more people die in Barishal, Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Our Correspondents

A total of 16 more people died of corona disease and symptoms in Barishal Division and  Rajshahi District in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Eight more people died of corona disease in Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last  24 hours from Friday 6 am to Saturday 6 am.
Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital, confirmed the information.
Of the deceased, one was confirmed Covid-19 positive while seven others showed symptoms. Two each of them was from Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, and Natore, and one each was from Pabna and Naogaon districts.
Some 177 were undergoing treatment against 418-bed capacity of the hospital during the last 24 hours, he added.
BARISHAL: Five more people died of Covid-19 in the division in 24 hours ending by Friday noon while three others died in the corona isolation ward of SBMCH (Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital) with corona symptoms.
Of the corona dead, two died in SBMCH, two other died in Bhola, and one in Patuakhali hospitals. Of them, three were women.
A total of 1,409 samples were tested Covid-19 with 142 positive cases. The number of total infection in Barishal Division stood at 43,378 with 645 death cases. Of the total infected, 36,395 have recovered. The recovery rate was 84.96 per cent.
So far, according to the Department of Health, infection and death in Barishal District are 17,777 and 217 respectively.
In Patuakhali District, the number of infected people is  5,971, and death is 105, followed by Bhola 6,338 (infection) and 83 (death),  Pirojpur 5,139 and 81, Barguna 3,698 and 90, and Jhalakti District  4,517 and 69.
Of the total death, 394 Covid-19 positive patients died in the SBMCH while 944 died with symptoms in its corona isolation ward.



