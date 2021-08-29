14 nabbed with drugs in 9 dists

A total of 14 people including three Rohingya men were arrested with drugs in separate drives in nine districts- Cox's Bazar, Kurigram, Noakhali, Bogura, Naogaon, Sherpur, Bhola, Rajshahi and Pirojpur, in four days.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members detained three Rohingya men along with 30,000 yaba tablets in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The detained people are: Md Akter Hossain, 30, Abdus Shakur, 28, and Md Mahmudul Haque, 21, said BGB-34 Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Col Ali Haider Azad Ahmed.

Being informed, a patrol team of the BGB conducted a drive in Anumanpara Beel area and chased the Rohingya people who were trying to enter Bangladesh with the consignment of the contraband pill, the BGB official said.

Later, the BGB team detained them and recovered 30,000 yaba tablets from their possession, he added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested two people along with 20kg of hemp in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Angur Islam, 22, son of Saiful Islam, a resident of Pashchim Daligram area in Kishoreganj District, and Shahidul Islam Talukder Shahin, 45, son of Shajahan Ali Talukder of Newashi Gobardhankuti Mollapara Village in Nageshwari Upazila of Kurigram.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers arrested the duo along with the hemp from a pickup van in Schoolerhat Bazar area under Hasnabad Union in the upazila at around 5:30am.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nageshwari Police Station (PS), the arrested were sent to jail.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of the PS Polash Chandra Mandol confirmed the matter.

NOAKHALI: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members detained a young man along with a pistol, bullets and Yaba tablets in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Detained Amir Hamza Nahid, 22, is a resident of Kaluia village in the upazila.

A team of elite force detained Nahid from Junadpur Bazar area at night and recovered a foreign pistol, two bullets, and 110 pieces of yaba tablet.

A case was filed with Sonaimuri Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act, said Superintendent of Noakhali District Police Md Shahidul Islam.

BOGURA: RAB members detained two persons along with 39kg of hemp in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The detained persons are Hazral Ali, 40, a resident of Niler Kuthi Village, and Abdul Mottaleb alias Saddam, 23, of Nusrat Nakhenda in Rajarhat Upazila of Kurigram.

RAB-12 Official Sohrab Hossain said a team of the elite force interrogated a pickup van driver and his assistant at Birgram Bazar at around 4:30am and, later, recovered the hemp from inside the vehicle.

During initial interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in smuggling hemp to different areas of the country for long.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Police arrested two drug dealers along with 200 bottles of phensedyl in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The arrested persons are Md Sohag Sheikh, 22, son of Md Rezaul Sheikh of Baneshwari Pashchimpara area in Nagarkanda Upazila of Faridpur, and Zahid Hasan, 38, son of Karinur Islam of Kasaigati Village in Muksudpur Upazila of Gopalganj.

Patnitala PS OC Shamsul Alam Shah said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mamudpur Bazar area on the Nazipur-Sapahar Highway at around 2pm, and arrested the duo with the phensedyl from a mango-laden mini truck.

Filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Patnitala PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with 1,100 yaba tablets in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested person is Kamal Hossain, 35, son of late Idris Ali, a resident of Uttar Polashikura Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of DNC led by its Inspector Enamul Haque conducted a drive in Uttar Polashikura area in the morning, and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nalitabari PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the matter.

BHOLA: Police detained a man with four kilograms of hemp in Monpura Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Detained Shah Alam, 52, is a resident of Chanderchar Village under Jinglatoli Union in Daudkandi Upazila of Cumilla District.

Monpura PS OC Sayeed Ahmed said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Ramnewaj Launch Terminal under and detained Alam with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Monpura PS in this connection, the OC added.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Police have detained a man along with 6 grams of heroin from Bagmara Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Ershad Ali, a resident of Boro Maria Village in the upazila

Bagmara PS OC Mushtaq Ahmed said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Ershad's house in the village at night and detained him with the heroin.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagmara PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order on Wednesday, the OC added.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with drugs in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Zahidul Islam, 43, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Dakshin Shiyalkathi Village in the upazila. He was a suspended prison guard in Barguna Jail.

Sub-Inspector of District DB Police Delwar Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dakshin Shiyalkathi area at around 3:30pm, and arrested him along with 200 yaba tablets and 600gm of hemp.









