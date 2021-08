SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, Aug 28: A housewife was electrocuted in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Roksana Begum, 22, was the wife of Rubel Mia, a resident of Daripara Village under Idilpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Roksana came in contact with live electricity in the house at noon, which left her dead on the spot.