Thrust on building social movement to boost fish output



Pirojpur District administration and fisheries office jointly organised a view-exchange meeting with journalists at the press club on Saturday to mark the fisheries week. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA: Speakers at a function here on Saturday underscored the need for building social movement to boost production of fish to meet the nutrition demand for the growing people of the country.

In this context, the journalists who are the conscience of the nation could play a significant role to attain the cherished goal through publishing positive reports in the media, they commented.

They made the comments while addressing a press conference organised by Department of Fisheries (DoF) in the conference room of district collectorate building here on Saturday noon to mark the fisheries week.

District Fisheries Officer (DFO) Abdud Dayan Dulu presided over the function.

DFO Abdud Dayan Dulu said like other parts of the country, the National Fisheries Week-2021 has begun on Saturday, and it would continue till September 3 in the district.

DFO also said to mark the week in the district in a befitting manner, a series of programmes had been organised in the preparatory meeting held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner on August 24.

The programmes include holding discussion meeting, fish-fry releasing, documentary film display on the achievements of the fisheries sectors, drives against formalin, motivating people on fish farming, and prize distribution to the winners, he added.

The DFO also sought whole-hearted cooperation of all the journalists working in different media from here to make the National Fisheries Week a total success and build social movement on fish cultivation in the district through active participation of all.

Senior Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer Md. Waheduzzaman, Farm Manager Mashiur Rahman, Fisheries Survey Officer Golam M. Zilani were also present at the function.

AS many as 40 journalists of print and electronic media took part in the press conference.

JAMALPUR: The fisheries week has begun with various programmes in the district on Saturday.

To mark the week, the DoF exchanged views with local journalists at a press conference held in its office in the district.

DFO Dr. Kaisir Muhammad Moinul Hassan said, the key programmes included award distribution among successful fish entrepreneurs, farmers and organisations, releasing fry, distribution fish articles among beneficiaries, counselling on fish cultivation, examining water and soil, virtual view-exchange with upazila officers, and publicity awareness.

Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Mamatazunnesa was present at that time.

PIROJPOUR: To mark the week, a virtual view-exchange meeting was held with journalists by the DoF. It was arranged in the conference room of Pirojpur Press Club in the morning. DFO Md Abdul Bari was in the chair while the meeting was attended by Additional DC Chowdhury Rowson Islam as chief guest.

District administration and DoF jointly organised the programme.

The week's programmes included releasing fry, award distribution among fish farmers, marginal fishermen and entrepreneurs.

Journalists of both print and electronic media attenbded the meeting.











The National Fisheries Week-2021 began in the districts of the country on Saturday (August 28). The week will end on September 3.GAIBANDHA: Speakers at a function here on Saturday underscored the need for building social movement to boost production of fish to meet the nutrition demand for the growing people of the country.In this context, the journalists who are the conscience of the nation could play a significant role to attain the cherished goal through publishing positive reports in the media, they commented.They made the comments while addressing a press conference organised by Department of Fisheries (DoF) in the conference room of district collectorate building here on Saturday noon to mark the fisheries week.District Fisheries Officer (DFO) Abdud Dayan Dulu presided over the function.DFO Abdud Dayan Dulu said like other parts of the country, the National Fisheries Week-2021 has begun on Saturday, and it would continue till September 3 in the district.DFO also said to mark the week in the district in a befitting manner, a series of programmes had been organised in the preparatory meeting held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner on August 24.The programmes include holding discussion meeting, fish-fry releasing, documentary film display on the achievements of the fisheries sectors, drives against formalin, motivating people on fish farming, and prize distribution to the winners, he added.The DFO also sought whole-hearted cooperation of all the journalists working in different media from here to make the National Fisheries Week a total success and build social movement on fish cultivation in the district through active participation of all.Senior Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer Md. Waheduzzaman, Farm Manager Mashiur Rahman, Fisheries Survey Officer Golam M. Zilani were also present at the function.AS many as 40 journalists of print and electronic media took part in the press conference.JAMALPUR: The fisheries week has begun with various programmes in the district on Saturday.To mark the week, the DoF exchanged views with local journalists at a press conference held in its office in the district.DFO Dr. Kaisir Muhammad Moinul Hassan said, the key programmes included award distribution among successful fish entrepreneurs, farmers and organisations, releasing fry, distribution fish articles among beneficiaries, counselling on fish cultivation, examining water and soil, virtual view-exchange with upazila officers, and publicity awareness.Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Mamatazunnesa was present at that time.PIROJPOUR: To mark the week, a virtual view-exchange meeting was held with journalists by the DoF. It was arranged in the conference room of Pirojpur Press Club in the morning. DFO Md Abdul Bari was in the chair while the meeting was attended by Additional DC Chowdhury Rowson Islam as chief guest.District administration and DoF jointly organised the programme.The week's programmes included releasing fry, award distribution among fish farmers, marginal fishermen and entrepreneurs.Journalists of both print and electronic media attenbded the meeting.