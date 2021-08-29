Poor catch pushes hilsa prices up



Fishermen trying hard to catch hilsa in the Bishkhali River in Betagi Upazila. photo: observer

Due to thinly arrival of hilsa in the river, the poor catching is taking place. So, the price of the hilsa is maintaining an uptrend. For the last few days, the price-hike has been continuing.

According to market sources, it is going beyond purchasing capacities of the people from low-income section to afford the price hike.

According to field sources, the hilsa season is counted from mid-August to November (from last week of Bengali Month of Shraban to Kartik). At time of full-moon of this period, flocks of hilsa make arriving in the river from deep sea to lay eggs. Then hilsa flocks get caught in the fishermen's nets.

The full-moon began on Saturday at 7:02pm and ended by 5:52pm on Sunday. But during this time, very poor catches have been netted by fishers in the river. But the prices maintained upward trend for increased demand of consumers.

In a span of last two days, the price of per maund big hilsa has shot up to Tk 10,000. It was confirmed by Betagi Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Kamal Hossain. He said, after the full-moon rush, now not so hilsa is being netted. But during the ebb rush, hilsa will be available, he added.

According to him, two days back, the hilsa price was maintaining cheaper. But due to higher demand and shorter supply, the price has soared up.

Few days back, per kg hilsa (weighted 500-600gram) was selling at Tk 500 to 600 in the bazaars of Poura-town. One kg weighted hilsa was selling at Tk 900 to 1,000.

Hilsa catching is not taking place like last year's. So the demand has exceeded the supply, the sources said.

Poura-town hilsa traders Kamal Das and Shahin Hawladar said, the arrival of sea-hilsa has declined in Mokam (bazaar) over the last two days. Besides, short catching is going on in the Bishkhali River, they further said, adding, so the price has been manifold.

President of Upazila Matsa Samity Abdur Rob Sikdar said, the pricing-up will go down with up-catch.

Echoing same views about short catches, high demand, and price hike, several warehouse proprietors coming from Patharghata, largest fish centre in the district, said, soon a large volume of hilsa will be caught.









