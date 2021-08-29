World’s northernmost island off Greenland’s coast discovered

COPENHAGEN, Aug 28: A group of scientists say they have discovered by luck what they believe is the world's northernmost island off Greenland's coast. In July, the scientists flew to collect samples to what they thought was Oodaaq Island, that has been known since 1978.

Oodaaq is some 700 kilometres (435 miles) south of the North Pole, while the new island is 780 metres (2,560 feet) north of Oodaaq. Copenhagen University said in a statement late Friday the "yet-to-be-named island is... the northernmost point of Greenland and one of the most northerly points of land on Earth."

But it is only 30 to 60 metres above sea level, and Rasch said it could be a "short-lived islet". "No one knows how long it will remain. In principle, it could disappear as soon as a powerful new storm hits."

The autonomous Danish territory of Greenland has grabbed headlines in recent years, most notably in 2019 when former US president Donald Trump said he wanted to buy the Arctic territory.

"The island was discovered during a Danish-Swiss research expedition, which I was co-ordinating," scientific leader Morten Rasch of the Arctic Station in Greenland, University of Copenhagen, said. "We wanted among many other things to visit Oodaaq Island, which was previously known as the northernmost island."

Rasch said his team "wanted to sample the island to look for new species being adapted to a life in this very extreme environment". "We were six people in a small helicopter, and when we reached the position of Oodaaq Island, we could not find it," he said, adding that maps were not very accurate in that part of the world.

"So, we just started to search for the island. After a few very exciting minutes, we landed on a strange unvegetated bunch of mud, moraine deposits and gravel surrounded by sea ice on all sides - not a very friendly place. "After the expedition and many discussions with specialists on the topic, we have now realised that we by accident actually discovered the world's most northerly island."

Rasch said that from a scientific perspective it was "not a big deal". "But, from a personal perspective it is, of course, somehow funny to be among those six people ever on earth who have had muddy boots at the most northerly point in the world."

The scientists now want the island to be named Qeqertaq Avannarleq, which means "the northernmost island" in Greenlandic. Greenland has hit the headlines several times in recent years, with then-President Donald Trump suggesting in 2019 that the US could buy the territory.

Denmark quickly dismissed the idea as "absurd", but international interest in Greenland's future has continued. The proposal, described as "absurd" by the Danish government, caused a diplomatic kerfuffle, but also signalled renewed American interest in the region. It has also been hard hit by climate change as warmer temperatures have melted its glaciers, causing alarming sea level rise. -AFP