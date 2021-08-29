Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 1:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Foreign News

No use pointing fingers at us, BJP sold off country: Mamata Banerjee

Published : Sunday, 29 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159

KOLKATA, Aug 28: The BJP is using central agencies against us, claimed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, shortly after the Enforcement Directorate summoned Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee in an alleged money laundering case involving coal smuggling.
Stepping up the counter attack, Mamata Banerjee pointed out that allocation of rights for natural resources like coal comes under the purview of the central government.
"No use pointing fingers at the Trinamool for corruption in coal. It is under the centre. What about its ministers? What about the BJP leaders who looted the coal belt of Bengal, the Asansol region," she said at the party's foundation day         programme.
Taking aim at the centre's recently announced National Monetisation Pipeline plan - where underutilised government assets will be monetisatised by bringing in private participation - Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP government of trying to sell the country's assets.
"The government is trying to sell of the country. Railways, airports, PSUs...they want to sell everything off. Can you sell the soil of the country?" Mamata said.
While the MP from Diamond Harbour has been asked to appear before the agency in New Delhi on September 6, his wife has been asked to appear before them on September 1.
Challenging the BJP to fight against her party politically, the Chief Minister said, "Why are you unleashing the ED against us. Against your one case we will raise bagfuls. We know how to fight back. We know the history of Gujarat."
The government will monetise assets worth ? 1.6 lakh crore from the roads sector, ? 1.5 lakh crore from the railway sector and ? 79,000 crore from the power sector, said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. The centre will also monetise ? 20,800 crore from airports, ? 13,000 crore from ports, ? 35,000 crore from telecom, ? 11,500 crore from stadiums and ? 45,200 crore from power transmission sectors    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World’s northernmost island off Greenland’s coast discovered
No use pointing fingers at us, BJP sold off country: Mamata Banerjee
Afghanistan veils Iraq summit as Macron warns against IS
Biden demands same as Trump’s on nuclear issue, says Khamenei
Taliban Badri fighters, a "special forces" unit, stand guard
Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military for first time under Biden
China will soon surpass Russia as a nuclear threat: US military official
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran


Latest News
Decomposed body recovered in Nageshwari
Decomposed body recovered from private car in Bogura
2 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing' along Lalmonirhat border
PM opens Cox’s Bazar airport runway expansion work
JCD procession comes under attack at DU
Japan detects more Moderna vaccine contamination
Minor drowns while taking bath with mother
Biman pilot Nawshad in “coma” in Nagpur hospital
Record-breaking Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern crush Hertha Berlin
Six 'drug addicts' held in Joypurhat
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Ali Liakat’s show at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Ganasanghati Andolan holds a rally in the capital’s Shahbagh
NZ call on Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh
Palestinian protestors run from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces
Five including three actors injured in road mishap in Gulshan
Actual origin of Covid-19 virus and ending the blame game
Promote organic farming
Govt officials’ allowances for online seminar slashed
Final evacuations resume after IS Kabul attacks kill 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft